Top 10 Jealous Characters from K-dramas 

Joon-Hee, the cautious guardian of Jin-Ah, navigates complex emotions, confronting her about interactions with other men, creating an engaging narrative of love and boundaries

Seo Joon-Hee (Something In The Rain)

Image:  JTBC

Jealous and inquisitive, Tae-Eul adds a twist to the fantasy romance by questioning Gon about his love life, creating a dynamic and intriguing storyline

Jung Tae-Eul (The King: Eternal Monarch)

Image:  SBS

Despite deceptive circumstances, Yeoung's deep love for Ra-On triggers possessive tendencies, contributing to the romantic complexity of this historical drama

Lee Yeong (Love In The Moonlight)

Image:  KBS2

Rejected but dedicated, Yi-Seo's jealousy is expressed through intrusive questions as she manages Sae-Ro-Yi's restaurant, adding depth and humor to the storyline

Jo Yi-Seo (Itaewon Class)

Image:  JTBC

Amid chilling thrills, Moon-Young's jealousy brings humor to the romance, adding a unique layer to the narrative of this emotionally charged drama

Ko Moon-Young (It's Okay To Not Be Okay)

Image:  tvN

Developing feelings for Hong-Joo, Jae-Chan's jealousy unfolds in this gripping fantasy, contributing to the intricate and emotional plot

Jung Jae-Chan (While You Were Sleeping)

Image:  SBS

Wealthy heir Kim Tan's love for Eun-Sang sparks entertaining jealousy, creating a captivating romantic narrative that unfolds in this iconic drama

Kim Tan (The Heirs)

Image:  SBS

Man-Wol's cute jealousy, particularly concerning new manager Chan-Sung, captivates fans, adding charm and complexity to the supernatural storyline

Jang Man-Wol (Hotel Del Luna)

Image:  tvN

Shin's subtle moments of jealousy add depth to this fantasy drama, exploring his complex emotions and relationships

Kim Shin (Goblin)

Image:  tvN

With comical jealousy, Dong-man pursues his crush in this endearing romantic comedy, creating moments of humor and heart

Ko Dong-Man (Fight For My Way)

Image:  KBS2

