Top 10 Jealous Characters from K-dramas
Joon-Hee, the cautious guardian of Jin-Ah, navigates complex emotions, confronting her about interactions with other men, creating an engaging narrative of love and boundaries
Seo Joon-Hee (Something In The Rain)
Image: JTBC
Jealous and inquisitive, Tae-Eul adds a twist to the fantasy romance by questioning Gon about his love life, creating a dynamic and intriguing storyline
Jung Tae-Eul (The King: Eternal Monarch)
Image: SBS
Despite deceptive circumstances, Yeoung's deep love for Ra-On triggers possessive tendencies, contributing to the romantic complexity of this historical drama
Lee Yeong (Love In The Moonlight)
Image: KBS2
Rejected but dedicated, Yi-Seo's jealousy is expressed through intrusive questions as she manages Sae-Ro-Yi's restaurant, adding depth and humor to the storyline
Jo Yi-Seo (Itaewon Class)
Image: JTBC
Amid chilling thrills, Moon-Young's jealousy brings humor to the romance, adding a unique layer to the narrative of this emotionally charged drama
Ko Moon-Young (It's Okay To Not Be Okay)
Image: tvN
Developing feelings for Hong-Joo, Jae-Chan's jealousy unfolds in this gripping fantasy, contributing to the intricate and emotional plot
Jung Jae-Chan (While You Were Sleeping)
Image: SBS
Wealthy heir Kim Tan's love for Eun-Sang sparks entertaining jealousy, creating a captivating romantic narrative that unfolds in this iconic drama
Kim Tan (The Heirs)
Image: SBS
Man-Wol's cute jealousy, particularly concerning new manager Chan-Sung, captivates fans, adding charm and complexity to the supernatural storyline
Jang Man-Wol (Hotel Del Luna)
Image: tvN
Shin's subtle moments of jealousy add depth to this fantasy drama, exploring his complex emotions and relationships
Kim Shin (Goblin)
Image: tvN
With comical jealousy, Dong-man pursues his crush in this endearing romantic comedy, creating moments of humor and heart
Ko Dong-Man (Fight For My Way)
Image: KBS2