A drama adapted from the BBC One series ‘Doctor Foster’, it tells the story of a couple's disintegration due to infidelity and achieved high ratings, surpassing 20% in just eight episodes.
The World of the Married
Source: JTBC
The fantasy drama follows a secretary who returns to life as his boss' family's youngest son after being killed by the same hands. Lee Sung Min's performance was highly praised.
Reborn Rich
Source: JTBC
SKY Castle is a satire about the lives of doctors and law professors in a residential area. It features a star-studded cast including Yeom Jung Ha and Jung Joon Ho.
SKY Castle
Source: JTBC
A Friday-Saturday drama based on a webtoon, features Park Seo Joon and Kim Da Mi, who gained attention for their acting and hairstyles.
Itaewon Class
Source: JTBC
Doctor Cha a medical drama on JTBC, features Uhm Jung Hwa as a former doctor turned homemaker who returns to the profession amidst personal turmoil.
Doctor Cha
Source: JTBC
Agency is a Saturday-Sunday drama featuring Lee Bo Young as a woman who rises through the ranks at an advertising agency. The show received praise for its realistic portrayal of the industry.
Agency
Source: JTBC
Before it aired, ‘The Lady in Dignity’ gained attention for being Kim Hee Sun and Kim Sun Ah's return to dramas in two years. The show's impressive acting and production value led to great success.
The Lady In Dignity
Source: JTBC
The Light in Your Eyes portrays a time-bending romance between a woman and a man who cons elderly people. Han Ji Min, Nam Joo Hyuk, and Kim Hye Ja deliver strong performances.
The Light In Your Eyes
Source: JTBC
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon is a romantic comedy with a superpowered woman and chaebol son. It garnered high ratings and was JTBC's first drama to hit nearly 10% viewership.
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Source: JTBC
My Kids Give Me a Headache stars veteran actors and set a record for the highest ratings on comprehensive programming channels. It cost 12.54 billion KRW for production.
My Kids Give Me A Headache
Source: JTBC