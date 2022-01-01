Heading 3

may 14, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 Jungkook songs with 100M plus Spotify streams

Pujya Doss

Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

Seven (feat. Latto) (Explicit Ver.) 

This track stands out with its powerful collaboration, featuring the artist Latto. It’s a dynamic song that showcases Jungkook’s versatility as an artist

A catchy tune that highlights Jungkook’s smooth vocals alongside a groovy beat. It’s a fan-favorite for its upbeat and vibrant energy

Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

Left and Right (Feat. Jung Kook of BTS)

A heartfelt ballad that resonates with listeners through its emotional depth and Jungkook’s expressive delivery

Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

Standing Next to You 

This song brings together Jungkook’s melodic voice with Jack Harlow’s rap, creating a unique blend of genres and a memorable musical experience

Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

3D (feat. Jack Harlow)

An inspirational anthem that was part of the FIFA World Cup soundtrack, celebrating the spirit of unity and the global love for football

Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

Dreamers [Music from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022]

Produced by fellow BTS member SUGA, this track fratures Jungkook’s soothing vocals in a song that’s both comforting and uplifting

Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

Stay Alive (Prod. SUGA of BTS) 

A solo track by Jungkook that’s known for its smooth jazz influences and intimate lyrics, reflecting his personal artistry

Still With You 

Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

A playful and energetic song where Jungkook’s voice dances over a lively beat, inviting listeners to groove along

Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

Yes or No 

With its modern sound and catchy chorus, “TOO MUCH” is a testament to Jungkook’s ability to create hits that resonate with a wide audience

TOO MUCH 

Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

This collaboration with DJ Snake combines electronic beats with Jungkook’s vocal prowess, resulting in a danceable track that’s perfect for any playlist

Please Don’t Change (feat. DJ Snake) 

Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

