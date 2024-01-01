Heading 3

Top 10 K-drama actress comebacks in 2024

Here is the list of top  K-dramas featuring some of the best female actors are set to release in 2024.

From romance to thriller and sci-fi and more; all genres have been covered. This year has something in store for everyone

Take a look at the list below and find your favorite star 

Gong Hyo Jin stars alongside Lee Min Ho in the romantic sci-fi "Ask the Stars." The story unfolds in space, portraying the love between an astronaut and a space tourist.

Gong Hyo Jin in Ask the Stars

IU and Park Bo Gum lead the slice-of-life romance "You Have Done Well." IU's character, Ae Soon, rebels against anxiety, adding depth to this heartwarming narrative.

IU in You Have Done Well

Park Shin Hye in Doctor Slump

"Doctor Slump" follows Yeo Jung Woo, a successful plastic surgeon, played by Park Shin Hye. The drama delves into the dynamics of achievement and personal lives.

Penned by Kim Eun Soo, writer of hits like Goblin and Descendants of the Sun, "All Your Wishes Will Come True" is a romantic comedy project starring Bae Suzy.

Bae Suzy in All Your Wishes Will Come True

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won take the lead in "The Queen of Tears," a business romance drama. Baek Hyun Woo, legal director, meets heiress Hong Hae In.

Kim Ji Won in The Queen of Tears

Jung So Min stars in "Because I Want No Loss" as Baek Seok Ryu, a high-achiever. The drama explores her character's pursuit of success and fulfillment.

Shin Min Ah in Because I Want No Loss

Jung So Min stars in the 2024 romantic comedy "Mom's Son's Friend." Her character, Baek Seok Ryu, is a top achiever navigating love and success in this lighthearted tale.

Jung So Min in Mom's Son's Friend

