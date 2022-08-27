Heading 3

Top 10 K-drama actresses

Ayushi Agrawal

AUGUST 27, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: News1

The queen of romance, Son Ye Jin has been a long time favourite of the viewers

Son Ye Jin

Image: News1

A popular K-pop idol turned actor, Suzy is a global star

Suzy

Image: News1

She has carried her charm from years ago and transformed it to elegance

Song Hye Kyo

Image: News1

Versatility has been the base of her fame as she continues to rise up

Lee Sung Kyung

Image: News1

Carrying innocence and depth in her characters, Han Ji Min has mastered many different roles

Han Ji Min

Image: News1

Shin Min Ah

She brings experience and careful understanding to all her portrayals

Image: News1

A famed beauty, Jun Ji Hyun is known to pick her roles with care

Jun Ji Hyun

Image: News1

A long running career full of hits, Park Shin Hye has crafted her time well

Park Shin Hye

Image: News1

Making unique and challenging choices, she has built quite the name

Seo Ye Ji

Taking on varied embodiments that allow her to explore, Kim Go Eun has become a sought after actor in the industry

Kim Go Eun

Image: News1

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Top 10
Korean actors

Click Here