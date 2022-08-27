Heading 3
Top 10 K-drama actresses
The queen of romance, Son Ye Jin has been a long time favourite of the viewers
Son Ye Jin
A popular K-pop idol turned actor, Suzy is a global star
Suzy
She has carried her charm from years ago and transformed it to elegance
Song Hye Kyo
Versatility has been the base of her fame as she continues to rise up
Lee Sung Kyung
Carrying innocence and depth in her characters, Han Ji Min has mastered many different roles
Han Ji Min
Shin Min Ah
She brings experience and careful understanding to all her portrayals
A famed beauty, Jun Ji Hyun is known to pick her roles with care
Jun Ji Hyun
A long running career full of hits, Park Shin Hye has crafted her time well
Park Shin Hye
Making unique and challenging choices, she has built quite the name
Seo Ye Ji
Taking on varied embodiments that allow her to explore, Kim Go Eun has become a sought after actor in the industry
Kim Go Eun
