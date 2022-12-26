Heading 3

Top 10 K-drama
 Bromances

Ayushi Agrawal

DEC 26, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook have been the epitome of best friends.

Goblin

Image: tvN

Image: SBS

Business Proposal

Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Min Gyu made for an enviable team.

Image: tvN

Brothers at a riff, Lee Dong Wook and Kim Bum formed a powerful side when with each other.

Tale of Nine-Tailed

Image: KBS 2TV

Song Joong Ki and Jin Goo always had each other’s backs as soldiers.

Descendants of the Sun

Image: tvN

Cha Eun Woo and Hwang In Yeop were formidable enemies and friends.

True Beauty

Image: SBS

Lee Min Ho had his confidante Woo Do Hwan by his side always.

The King: Eternal Monarch

Image: tvN

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

As brothers, Kim Soo Hyun and Oh Jung Se brought tears to many eyes.

As a King and his guardian, Park Bo Gum and Kwak Dong Yeon, were the absolute best.

Love in the Moonlight

Image: KBS 2TV

Image: KBS 2TV

Lee Junho and Namgoong Min were a force to be reckoned with as they came together.

Good Manager

Image: KBS

School 2013

A friendship of a lifetime was formed between Lee Jong Suk and Kim Woo Bin on this show.

For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here