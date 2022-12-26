Heading 3
Top 10 K-drama
Bromances
Ayushi Agrawal
DEC 26, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook have been the epitome of best friends.
Goblin
Image: tvN
Image: SBS
Business Proposal
Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Min Gyu made for an enviable team.
Image: tvN
Brothers at a riff, Lee Dong Wook and Kim Bum formed a powerful side when with each other.
Tale of Nine-Tailed
Image: KBS 2TV
Song Joong Ki and Jin Goo always had each other’s backs as soldiers.
Descendants of the Sun
Image: tvN
Cha Eun Woo and Hwang In Yeop were formidable enemies and friends.
True Beauty
Image: SBS
Lee Min Ho had his confidante Woo Do Hwan by his side always.
The King: Eternal Monarch
Image: tvN
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
As brothers, Kim Soo Hyun and Oh Jung Se brought tears to many eyes.
As a King and his guardian, Park Bo Gum and Kwak Dong Yeon, were the absolute best.
Love in the Moonlight
Image: KBS 2TV
Image: KBS 2TV
Lee Junho and Namgoong Min were a force to be reckoned with as they came together.
Good Manager
Image: KBS
School 2013
A friendship of a lifetime was formed between Lee Jong Suk and Kim Woo Bin on this show.
