Top 10 K-drama Characters who are perfect roommates
Pujya Doss
Kim Jung-hwan (Hospital Playlist)
Talented surgeon by day, hilarious foodie by night. Jung-hwan would keep the mood light with his endless jokes and love for sharing delicious meals
Sunshine personified! Supportive and dependable, Sung-hoon would be your ultimate cheerleader and keep the apartment spotless
Jung Joon hyung (Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo)
Quiet and artistic, Hae-in would bring a calming presence to your home. Bonus points for his occasional photography sessions to capture apartment life
Jung Hae-in (Something in the Rain)
Fiercely independent but secretly caring, Seo-yeon would be the roommate who respects your space but is always there when you need a shoulder to cry on
Park Seo Joon (Witch's Romance)
While paying rent might be an issue, living with an immortal goblin has its perks! Gong Yoo could whip up delicious meals and even help out with bills (if he's feeling generous)
Gong Yoo (Goblin)
Imagine having a world-famous stuntwoman as your roommate! Gil ra Im would not only be thrilling to live with but also incredibly strong and reliable
Gil ra Im (Secret Garden)
This North Korean soldier is a total badass with a surprisingly sweet side. Shin-young would keep you safe and provide endless entertainment with her hilarious cultural clashes
Lee Shin-young (Crash Landing on You)
Chef extraordinaire! Dae-hyun would ensure your fridge is always stocked with delicious Italian food. Plus, he might even teach you a cooking class or two
Song Joong Ki (Vincenzo)
The resident goofball, Sung Deok-sun would fill your apartment with laughter and endless karaoke sessions. Bonus points for her fierce loyalty to her friends
Sung Deok-sun (Reply 1988)
Having a ghost roommate might sound scary, but Yu Ri is pure sunshine. She'd help with chores and offer endless love and support
Cha yu Ri (Hi Bye, Mama!)
