Ishita Gupta 

DECEMBER 29, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 K-drama couple goals of 2023

Despite having a physical disability and numerous obstacles, this adorable couple has been each other's unwavering support system 

Image: tvN

Ha Yi Chan and Yoon Cheong Ah- Twinkling Watermelon

Seamlessly weaved into the narrative, their romance emphasizes the charm of the drama even more 

Lee Jang Hyun and Yoo Gil Chae- My Dearest

Image: MBC TV

In this fantasy drama, the eternal love of the duo creates more enchantment in the drama’s captivating plot 

Nam Si Heon and Han Jun Hee- A Time I Called You

Image: Netflix

This drama introduces the viewers to the essence of unexpected companionship. The love of Hong Jo and Shin Yu is nothing but magical

Jang Shin Yu and Lee Hong Jo- Destined With You

Image: JTBC

Witnessing Doo Na and Won Jun gradually falling head over heels is simply heartwarming

Lee Won Jun and Lee Doo Na- Doona!

Image: Netflix

Featuring some evocative emotions and heart-touching moments, this couple had fans on the edge of their seats every time they appeared on screen 

Kim Doo Sik and Lee Mi Hyun- Moving

Image: Disney +

Focused on a dark plotline of revenge and crime, the romance of Dong Eun and Yeo Jeong perfectly depicts that love can bloom even into the life of people who entirely lose hope 

Moon Dong Eun and Joo Yeo Jeong- The Glory

Image: Netflix

The perfect chemistry between Goo Won and Sa Rang makes every moment in this drama 

Goo Won and Cheon Sa Rang- King The Land 

Image: JTBC

Returning for the third season, the couple's fascinating romance amid the intense face-offs is extremely astonishing to witness 

Seo Woo Jin and Cha Eun Jae- Dr Romantic 3

Image: SBS TV

The couple's magnetic presence and heating chemistry are undeniable on-screen 

Jeong Gu Won and Do Do Hee-My Demon

Image: SBS TV

