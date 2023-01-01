Top 10 K-drama couple goals of 2023
Despite having a physical disability and numerous obstacles, this adorable couple has been each other's unwavering support system
Image: tvN
Ha Yi Chan and Yoon Cheong Ah- Twinkling Watermelon
Seamlessly weaved into the narrative, their romance emphasizes the charm of the drama even more
Lee Jang Hyun and Yoo Gil Chae- My Dearest
Image: MBC TV
In this fantasy drama, the eternal love of the duo creates more enchantment in the drama’s captivating plot
Nam Si Heon and Han Jun Hee- A Time I Called You
Image: Netflix
This drama introduces the viewers to the essence of unexpected companionship. The love of Hong Jo and Shin Yu is nothing but magical
Jang Shin Yu and Lee Hong Jo- Destined With You
Image: JTBC
Witnessing Doo Na and Won Jun gradually falling head over heels is simply heartwarming
Lee Won Jun and Lee Doo Na- Doona!
Image: Netflix
Featuring some evocative emotions and heart-touching moments, this couple had fans on the edge of their seats every time they appeared on screen
Kim Doo Sik and Lee Mi Hyun- Moving
Image: Disney +
Focused on a dark plotline of revenge and crime, the romance of Dong Eun and Yeo Jeong perfectly depicts that love can bloom even into the life of people who entirely lose hope
Moon Dong Eun and Joo Yeo Jeong- The Glory
Image: Netflix
The perfect chemistry between Goo Won and Sa Rang makes every moment in this drama
Goo Won and Cheon Sa Rang- King The Land
Image: JTBC
Returning for the third season, the couple's fascinating romance amid the intense face-offs is extremely astonishing to witness
Seo Woo Jin and Cha Eun Jae- Dr Romantic 3
Image: SBS TV
Click Here
The couple's magnetic presence and heating chemistry are undeniable on-screen
Jeong Gu Won and Do Do Hee-My Demon
Image: SBS TV