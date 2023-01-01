Heading 3

Saumya Saxena

November 12, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 K-drama Couples of 2023

Jeon Do Yeong and Jung Kyung Ho left the audience in awe with their performance in this touching romantic comedy that is education-themed

Image: tvN

Crash Course In Romance

Kim Ok Vin and Teo Yoo won hearts by very finely expressing the emotional journey of two individuals as they go from haters to lovers 

Image: Netflix

Love To Hate You

Im Yoona and Lee Junho took over the viewers’ hearts as they shared their love story as a hotelier and heir of The King Group respectively

Image: JTBC

King The Land

Shin Hye Sun took the audience on an emotional roller coaster as she left no stone unturned to reunite with her lover, Ahn Bo Hyun

Image: tvN, Netflix

See You in My 19th Life

Kim Min Gue and Go Bog Yeol left fans fantasizing their favourite idols as the unfolded romance between an idol and a fan in this drama

Image: SBS

Heavenly Idol

Park Hyung Sik and Jeon So Nee romancing as they save each other from their ill fate in this series, was nothing less than a visual treat for the fans

Image: Amazon Prime Video

Our Blooming Youth

Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong left fans swooning as they romanced while retiring as an idol and attending college respectively, in the drama

Image: Netflix

Doona

Yoo In Na and Yoon Hyun Min fans couldn’t help but simply awe at the cute and charming love story unfolded by the two in this drama

Image: ENA

Bo Ra Deborah

The charming duo of Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young make the viewers’ hearts skip a beat as they romance their way through a curse

Image:MBC

A Good Day To Be A Dog

 Lee Sung Kyung and Kim Young Kwang keep it simple and relatable when they fall in love as two people exhausted by the harsh reality of life

Image: Disney+

Call It Love

