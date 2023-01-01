Top 10 K-drama Couples of 2023
Jeon Do Yeong and Jung Kyung Ho left the audience in awe with their performance in this touching romantic comedy that is education-themed
Image: tvN
Crash Course In Romance
Kim Ok Vin and Teo Yoo won hearts by very finely expressing the emotional journey of two individuals as they go from haters to lovers
Image: Netflix
Love To Hate You
Im Yoona and Lee Junho took over the viewers’ hearts as they shared their love story as a hotelier and heir of The King Group respectively
Image: JTBC
King The Land
Shin Hye Sun took the audience on an emotional roller coaster as she left no stone unturned to reunite with her lover, Ahn Bo Hyun
Image: tvN, Netflix
See You in My 19th Life
Kim Min Gue and Go Bog Yeol left fans fantasizing their favourite idols as the unfolded romance between an idol and a fan in this drama
Image: SBS
Heavenly Idol
Park Hyung Sik and Jeon So Nee romancing as they save each other from their ill fate in this series, was nothing less than a visual treat for the fans
Image: Amazon Prime Video
Our Blooming Youth
Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong left fans swooning as they romanced while retiring as an idol and attending college respectively, in the drama
Image: Netflix
Doona
Yoo In Na and Yoon Hyun Min fans couldn’t help but simply awe at the cute and charming love story unfolded by the two in this drama
Image: ENA
Bo Ra Deborah
The charming duo of Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young make the viewers’ hearts skip a beat as they romance their way through a curse
Image:MBC
A Good Day To Be A Dog
Lee Sung Kyung and Kim Young Kwang keep it simple and relatable when they fall in love as two people exhausted by the harsh reality of life
Image: Disney+
Call It Love