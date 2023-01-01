Top 10 K-drama couples of 2023
Who is the best K-Drama couple of 2023? It's Junho and YoonA from King the Land. The chemistry between them is undeniable and adorable to watch
2PM’s Junho and Girls’ Generation’s YoonA
Image: JTBC
Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang swept viewers away with their incredible chemistry in this supernatural romance. It was too much for the audience to watch and resist their cuteness
Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang
Image: SBS
This K-drama A Good Day to Be a Dog is based on a webtoon, and attracted viewers with its unusual plot and a couple we can’t help rooting for
Park Gyu Young and ASTRO’s Cha Eunwoo
Image: MBC
Fans fell head over heels for A Time Called You‘s couple. This time travel K-drama swept the viewers of their feet with incredible acting and storyline
Ahn Hyo Seop and Jeon Yeo Been
Image: Netflix
The Glory is far from being a romance, but the chemistry between its revenge-driven protagonist and her loyal headsman won viewers’ hearts
Song Hye Kyo and Lee Do Hyun
Image: Netflix
This Destined with You couple was destined to make the top 10! Their chemistry was not just irresistible but also something we all want to root for
Jo Bo Ah and Rowoon
Image: JTBC
This is the hottest K-drama couple on the list today. This Netflix series Doona hooked the viewers with an amazing storyline and chemistry
Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong
Image: Netflix
The main couple fromt the K-drama My Lovely Liar made it to the list with their undeniable love for each other and their on-screen romance
Kim So Hyun and Hwang Min Hyun
Image: tvN
Next up is this power couple from Crash Course in Romance. Who showed incredible acting and added top-notch class to their scenes
Jeon Do Yeon and Jung Kyung Ho
Image: tvN
Shin Hye Sun and Ahn Bo Hyun from the K-drama See You in my 19th Life marks the end of the list with their beautiful on-screen presence
Shin Hye Sun and Ahn Bo Hyu
Image: tvN