Heading 3

 Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 23, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 K-drama couples of 2023

Who is the best K-Drama couple of 2023? It's Junho and YoonA from King the Land. The chemistry between them is undeniable and adorable to watch 

2PM’s Junho and Girls’ Generation’s YoonA

Image: JTBC

Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang swept viewers away with their incredible chemistry in this supernatural romance. It was too much for the audience to watch and resist their cuteness

Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang 

Image: SBS

This K-drama A Good Day to Be a Dog is based on a webtoon, and attracted viewers with its unusual plot and a couple we can’t help rooting for

Park Gyu Young and ASTRO’s Cha Eunwoo 

Image: MBC

Fans fell head over heels for A Time Called You‘s couple. This time travel K-drama swept the viewers of their feet with incredible acting and storyline 

Ahn Hyo Seop and Jeon Yeo Been

Image: Netflix

The Glory is far from being a romance, but the chemistry between its revenge-driven protagonist and her loyal headsman won viewers’ hearts

Song Hye Kyo and Lee Do Hyun 

Image: Netflix

This Destined with You couple was destined to make the top 10! Their chemistry was not just irresistible but also something we all want to root for 

Jo Bo Ah and Rowoon 

Image: JTBC

This is the hottest K-drama couple on the list today. This Netflix series Doona hooked the viewers with an amazing storyline and chemistry 

Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong

Image: Netflix

The main couple fromt the K-drama My Lovely Liar made it to the list with their undeniable love for each other and their on-screen romance

Kim So Hyun and Hwang Min Hyun

Image: tvN

Next up is this power couple from Crash Course in Romance. Who showed incredible acting and added top-notch class to their scenes

Jeon Do Yeon and Jung Kyung Ho

Image: tvN

Shin Hye Sun and Ahn Bo Hyun from the K-drama See You in my 19th Life marks the end of the list with their beautiful on-screen presence

Shin Hye Sun and Ahn Bo Hyu

Image:  tvN

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here