Top 10 K-drama couples that we love
The couple from Crash Landing on You are loved for their chemistry and forbidden love story. They always found a way to be together supporting each other.
Yoon Se Ri and Ri Jeong Hyeok
Image: tvN
The couple from the series Goblin are loved for their heartwarming story and unconditional love for each other. They are also very protective and have each other's back.
Kim Shin and Ji Eun Tak
Image: tvN
The couple from My Love from the Star are lobed for their witty banter and undeniable chemistry. They always made each other laugh and understand very well.
Do Min Joon and Cheon Song Yi
Image: SBS TV
The second couple from the series Goblin are loved by their fans for their unconventional relationship and deeper understanding of each other.
Grim Reaper and Sunny
Image: tvN
The coupe from Itaewon Class is loved by the fans for their determination and their passion towards achieving their dreams together supporting each other throughout the journey.
Yoon Seri and Park Seo Joon
Image: JTBC
The couple from The King: Eternal Monarch are loved by fans for their epic love story and their fight to be together. They are so brave and selfless about each other
Lee Gon and Jeong Tae Eul
Image: SBS TV
The couple from the drama Start-up are loved for their complex relationship and their slow-burn romance. They are intelligent, charming, passionate, and whatnot.
Image: tvN
Han Ji Pyeong and Na In Ju
The popular couple from the drama What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? are loved by their fans for their chemistry and witty playfulness. They are fun and romantic at the same time.
Image: tvN
Lee Young Joon and Kim Mi So
The couple from the series It's Okay Not to Be Okay are loved by their fans for their unconventional relationship with each other and for accepting them for who they are.
Ko Moon Young and Moon Gang Tae
Image: tvN
The main couple from the drama Start-up are loved for their determination and passion to succeed in life together makes them supportive of each other, and fight for what they want.
Seo Dal Mi and Nam Do San
Image: tvN