Top 10 K-drama destinations for your next trip
Nami Island, a romantic haven with tree-lined paths and lakes, captivates visitors. "Winter Sonata" showcased its serene beauty, making it a K-drama destination.
Image: KBS2
Nami Island, South Korea
Petite France, a whimsical French cultural village, offers vibrant buildings. "My Love from the Star" added a touch of fantasy, making it a must-visit location.
Image: SBS
Petite France, South Korea
Gyeongbokgung Palace, an iconic Seoul landmark, boasts grandeur and historical significance. "The Moon Embracing the Sun" showcased its regal charm.
Image: MBC
Gyeongbokgung Palace, South Korea
Bukchon Hanok Village, preserving traditional Korean houses, exudes charm. "Love in the Moonlight" showcased its beauty, offering a glimpse into Korean heritage.
Bukchon Hanok Village, South Korea
Image: KBS2
Ondal and Heo Bridge, where romance unfolded in "Goblin," is a real location with a romantic setting, attracting K-drama enthusiasts.
Goblin's Eun Tak's Bridge - Ondal and Heo Bridge, South Korea
Image: tvN
Jeju Island, South Korea
Image: MBC
Jeju Island's stunning landscapes, waterfalls, and beaches create a serene atmosphere. "Warm and Cozy" highlighted its natural beauty, inviting exploration.
Lotte World Tower, a modern landmark in Seoul, added glamour to "The Legend of the Blue Sea." The drama showcased its sleek design.
Lotte World Tower, South Korea
Image: SBS
Yongdusan Park in Busan offers panoramic city views. "Fight for My Way" featured the park, blending the characters' lives with the cityscape.
Yongdusan Park, South Korea
Image: KBS2
Cappadocia in Turkey, with its breathtaking hot air balloon scenes, became iconic in "Descendants of the Sun," showcasing a unique and romantic landscape.
Cappadocia, Turkey
Image: KBS2
Yoojung Sikdang in Itaewon, Seoul, gained fame from "Itaewon Class." The restaurant became a destination for fans, blending drama with real-life locations.
Yoojung Sikdang (Restaurant), South Korea
Image: JTBC