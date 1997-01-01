Kim Won Seok is known for his work in Signal, Misaeng, Monstar, and Sungkyunkwan Scandal. His directorial choices never seem gratuitous or flashy for the sake of style alone which makes him audience's favourite
Kim Won Seok
Source: tvN
Reply 1997, Reply 1994, Reply 1988 and Old Miss Diary have been the most popular and fan-favourite works of Shin Wonho
Shin Wonho
Source:tvN
Ahn Pan Seok is a versatile and daring director who excels at portraying complex family dynamics and intense emotions. Most famous K-dramas include Secret Love Affair, White Tower, End of the World and A Wife’s Credentials
Ahn Pan Seok
Source: JTBC
Kim Byung Soo most loved works include Nine, Bubblegum, Three Musketeers, Queen Inhyun’s Man and Vampire Prosecutor 1
Kim Byung Soo
Source: tvN
Kim Seok Yoon has time and again demonstrated a remarkable ability to find humour in the darkest, bleakest of moments, sprinkling in surprising laughs amidst the bigger conflict
Kim Seok Yoon
Source: JTBC
Lee Jung Hyo’s impressive list of credits includes a wide range of genres, from historicals to rom-coms to thrillers, and his ability to excel in all of them is truly remarkable
Lee Jung Hyo
Source: tvN
Yoo Jewon fan favourite works are High School King of Savvy, Oh My Ghostess, Tomorrow With You
Yoo Jewon
Source: tvN
Kim Sung Yoon's dramas are known for their visually stunning cinematography and impeccable editing, with perfectly timed scenes that evoke the right emotions
Kim Sung Yoon
Source: KBS2
Jang Tae Yoo started off his career with funny K-dramas like Bad Housewife and 101st Proposal before making it big with the infamous underdog drama War of Money
Jang Tae Yoo
Source: SBS
Famous works include – 1 Night 2 Days, Grandpas Over Flowers, Noonas Over Flowers, Youths Over Flowers, Three Meals a Day, New Journey to the West, Star Golden Bell, High-Five, The Human Condition
Na Youngseok
Source: KBS