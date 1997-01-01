Heading 3

Top 10 K-drama directors 

Sugandha Srivastava 

April 28, 2023

Entertainment

Kim Won Seok is known for his work in Signal, Misaeng, Monstar, and Sungkyunkwan Scandal. His directorial choices never seem gratuitous or flashy for the sake of style alone which makes him audience's favourite 

Kim Won Seok

Source: tvN 

Reply 1997, Reply 1994, Reply 1988 and Old Miss Diary have been the most popular and fan-favourite works of Shin Wonho

Shin Wonho

Source:tvN 

Ahn Pan Seok is a versatile and daring director who excels at portraying complex family dynamics and intense emotions. Most famous K-dramas include Secret Love Affair, White Tower, End of the World and A Wife’s Credentials

Ahn Pan Seok

Source: JTBC

Kim Byung Soo most loved works include Nine, Bubblegum, Three Musketeers, Queen Inhyun’s Man and Vampire Prosecutor 1

Kim Byung Soo

Source: tvN 

Kim Seok Yoon has time and again demonstrated a remarkable ability to find humour in the darkest, bleakest of moments, sprinkling in surprising laughs amidst the bigger conflict 

Kim Seok Yoon

Source:  JTBC

Lee Jung Hyo’s impressive list of credits includes a wide range of genres, from historicals to rom-coms to thrillers, and his ability to excel in all of them is truly remarkable

Lee Jung Hyo

Source: tvN

Yoo Jewon fan favourite works are High School King of Savvy, Oh My Ghostess, Tomorrow With You 

Yoo Jewon

Source: tvN 

Kim Sung Yoon's dramas are known for their visually stunning cinematography and impeccable editing, with perfectly timed scenes that evoke the right emotions

Kim Sung Yoon

Source: KBS2 

Jang Tae Yoo started off his career with funny K-dramas like Bad Housewife and 101st Proposal before making it big with the infamous underdog drama War of Money

Jang Tae Yoo

Source: SBS

Famous works include – 1 Night 2 Days, Grandpas Over Flowers, Noonas Over Flowers, Youths Over Flowers, Three Meals a Day, New Journey to the West, Star Golden Bell, High-Five, The Human Condition 

Na Youngseok

Source: KBS

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here