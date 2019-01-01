Top 10 K-drama fashion moments

A South Korean heiress accidentally crash-lands in North Korea, where she meets and falls in love with a North Korean army captain. The drama features stunning visuals led by Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin
Image: tvN
Crash Landing on You (2019-2020)
A young man starts a restaurant in Itaewon, Seoul, to get revenge on the CEO of a food conglomerate. The show is known for its stylish and diverse cast, including Park Seo Joon, and Kim Da Mi
Image: JTBC
Itaewon Class (2020)
An Italian mafia consigliere returns to South Korea to recover a hidden stash of gold. The drama features a cast with bold and glamorous fashion choices, led by Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Bin
Image: tvN
Vincenzo (2021)
Two women marry into a wealthy family in search of true happiness, but they must navigate a web of secrets and lies. The drama features a cast of stylish and powerful women
Image: tvN
Mine (2021)
A young woman dreams of becoming Korea's own Steve Jobs, while her first love works for a rival company. The drama features a cast of young and ambitious entrepreneurs, led by Bae Suzy, and Nam Joo-hyuk
Image: tvN
Start-Up (2020)
A con-woman and a swindler cross paths and fall in love, but their relationship is complicated by their hidden identities. The drama features a cast with sleek and sophisticated fashion
Image: JTBC
Private Lives (2020)
A curator at an art museum is secretly a fangirl of a top idol. The drama features a cast of stylish and fashionable characters, led by Park Min Young and Kim Jae Wook
Image: tvN
Her Private Life (2019)
The CEO of a hotel for the dead meets a human man and they embark on a journey to break her curse. The drama features a cast of characters with unique and eclectic fashion, led by IU and Yeo Jin Goo
Image: tvN
Hotel Del Luna (2019)
A dentist from Seoul moves to a seaside village and meets a jack-of-all-trades who helps her adjust to her new life. The drama features a cast of characters with comfortable and stylish fashion
Image: tvN
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021)
An office worker goes on a blind date with her CEO in place of her friend, but things get complicated when her identity is revealed. The drama features a cast of stylish and professional characters