Top 10 K-drama Friendships
Embark on a nostalgic journey as five childhood friends navigate life, love, and growing up in their tight-knit neighborhood, sharing laughter, tears, and an unbreakable bond
Image: tvN
Reply 1988
Witness the heartwarming tale of five doctors who become the closest of friends, supporting each other through professional and personal struggles, offering a listening ear and a helping hand
Image: tvN
Hospital Playlist
Join four childhood friends chasing dreams and conquering obstacles together, proving that true friendship can withstand any challenge
Image: KBS2
Fight For My Way
Three friends run a failing guest house, navigating hilarious misadventures and forging an unbreakable bond along the way
Image: tvN
Welcome to Waikiki
Three women in their late twenties navigate love, life, and careers, providing unwavering support through ups and downs
Be Melodramatic
Image: JTBC
Explore the challenges and joys of turning 39 with three lifelong friends, reminding us that true friendship transcends age and circumstance
Image: JTBC
Thirty-Nine
Watch as two childhood friends become roommates, leading to unexpected feelings and hilarious situations, proving love and friendship can blossom unexpectedly
Image: Netflix
My First First Love
Witness the heartwarming friendship between a weightlifter and a swimmer that evolves into something beautiful, showcasing the coexistence of love and friendship
Image: MBC
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Reconnect with a former copywriter and a successful author as they rekindle childhood friendship, finding solace and support in each other
Image: tvN
Romance is a Bonus Book
Rediscover the heartwarming journey of a woman and her childhood friend reconnecting after years apart, navigating love and self-discovery
Image: JTBC
Something in the Rain