Heading 3

Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 9, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 K-drama Friendships

Embark on a nostalgic journey as five childhood friends navigate life, love, and growing up in their tight-knit neighborhood, sharing laughter, tears, and an unbreakable bond

Image: tvN

Reply 1988 

Witness the heartwarming tale of five doctors who become the closest of friends, supporting each other through professional and personal struggles, offering a listening ear and a helping hand

Image: tvN

Hospital Playlist 

Join four childhood friends chasing dreams and conquering obstacles together, proving that true friendship can withstand any challenge

Image: KBS2

Fight For My Way 

Three friends run a failing guest house, navigating hilarious misadventures and forging an unbreakable bond along the way

Image: tvN

Welcome to Waikiki 

Three women in their late twenties navigate love, life, and careers, providing unwavering support through ups and downs

Be Melodramatic 

Image: JTBC

Explore the challenges and joys of turning 39 with three lifelong friends, reminding us that true friendship transcends age and circumstance

Image: JTBC

Thirty-Nine 

Watch as two childhood friends become roommates, leading to unexpected feelings and hilarious situations, proving love and friendship can blossom unexpectedly

Image: Netflix

My First First Love 

Witness the heartwarming friendship between a weightlifter and a swimmer that evolves into something beautiful, showcasing the coexistence of love and friendship

Image: MBC

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo 

Reconnect with a former copywriter and a successful author as they rekindle childhood friendship, finding solace and support in each other

Image: tvN

Romance is a Bonus Book 

Rediscover the heartwarming journey of a woman and her childhood friend reconnecting after years apart, navigating love and self-discovery

Image: JTBC

Something in the Rain 

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here