Saumya

March 03, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-drama inspired careers

Shooting Stars provides a glimpse into the challenges of artist and PR management, showcasing the stress behind the glamour as former lovers navigate the entertainment industry together

SOURCE: tvN

Artist Management/PR: 

In Twenty Five Twenty One, the pursuit of a career in journalism becomes a compelling element, adding layers to the characters' lives as they grapple with the sacrifices required for their dreams

SOURCE: Netflix Korea

Journalism: 

In Hotel Del Luna, IU's character manages a hotel for ghosts, offering a fictional take on hotel management with a unique twist catering to the supernatural clientele

SOURCE: Netflix Korea

Hotel Management: 

May Queen unfolds the journey of Hae Joo (Han Ji Hye), from a technician to a shipbuilding company designer, offering a glimpse into the intriguing worlds of oil exploration and shipbuilding technology

SOURCE: MBC

Shipbuilding: 

Live Up To Your Name defies typical medical drama norms by presenting a clash between an acupuncturist and a surgeon, exploring the debate between traditional and contemporary medical practices

SOURCE: tvN

Acupuncturist: 

K-dramas like Beethoven and Maestra are centered around the life of a renowned orchestra maestro, offering a glimpse into the challenges and aspirations of musicians striving for greatness

SOURCE: tvN

Orchestra Conductor: 

K-dramas like Her Private Life, Nevertheless and Our Beloved Summer are perfect inspiration for those considering a career in creation of art

SOURCE: SBS

Art Curator: 

Be it Something in the Rain or Search:WWW, K-dramas dare not underscore any career choice even if its e-sports. So, next time you think of pursuing a career in gaming, you know where you’ve got the inspo from

SOURCE: tvN

E-sports Professionals: 

The Producers, Trot Lovers, Another Miss Oh and more K-dramas carefully bring out both the pros and cons of the showbiz and glitz life of musicians

SOURCE: KBS

Music Director: Cindy: 

In The Coffee Prince, Go Eun Chan transforms from a cafe employee to a skilled barista, highlighting the artistry and passion involved in crafting exceptional coffee, akin to the expertise of a 5-star chef

SOURCE: MBC

Barista: 

