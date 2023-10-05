Heading 3
Pratyusha Dash
Entertainment
OCTOBER 05, 2023
Top 10 K-drama Lawyers
With her remarkable IQ of 164, impressive memory, and creative thought process, 27-year-old autistic lawyer Woo Young Woo takes on daily challenges at her law firm
Park Eun Bin in Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Image: ENA
Jang Shin Yu, a lawyer bound by a centuries-old curse, becomes entangled with a civil servant who holds the key to his freedom
Rowoon in Destined With You
Image: JTBC
Entangled in a murder case, the underperforming lawyer Park Chang Ho finds himself wrongly identified as the notorious swindler, Big Mouse
Lee Jong Suk in Big Mouth
Image: MBC TV
In the midst of a visit to his homeland, Vincenzo, a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer, administers a dose of justice to a conglomerate, offering them a taste of their own medicine
Song Joong Ki in Vincenzo
Image: tvN
Forced to teach at a law school after mishandling a crucial case, Attorney Oh Soo Jae receives assistance from Gong Chan, a student in love with her, as she tries to regain her position at the firm
Seo Hyun Jin in Why Her
Image: SBS TV
Hong Cha Young, a lawyer affiliated with the Wusang Law Firm and the daughter of Hong Yoo Chan, later assumed the role of CEO at Jipuragi Law Firm, succeeding her father. She collaborates with Vincenzo in their shared vendetta against the Babel Group
Jeon Yeo Been in Vincenzo
Image: tvN
Integrity-driven lawyer Ha Jae Yi faces temporary disbarment after confronting a corrupt judge. Returning to Kisung in disgrace, she encounters Sang Pil, who offers her a chance to regain her license
Seo Yea Ji in Lawless Lawyer
Image: tvN
In the Joseon era, attorney Kang Han Soo utilized his legal skills to seek vengeance for his parents' deaths and advocate for justice on behalf of the people
Woo Do Hwan in Joseon Attorney
Image: MBC TV
Sangpil, having witnessed his mother's death, becomes an unprecedented gangster lawyer, raised by his gangster uncle, to avenge her
Lee Joon Gi in Lawless Lawyer
Image: tvN
Cheon Ji Hun, a stylish and charismatic lawyer, takes on wealthy clients seeking to bend the law. Charging a symbolic retainer of just one dollar, he strives to bring justice to those who have been wronged
Namgoong Min in One Dollar Lawyer
Image: SBS TV
