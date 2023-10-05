Heading 3

OCTOBER 05, 2023

Top 10 K-drama Lawyers

With her remarkable IQ of 164, impressive memory, and creative thought process, 27-year-old autistic lawyer Woo Young Woo takes on daily challenges at her law firm

Park Eun Bin in Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Image:  ENA

Jang Shin Yu, a lawyer bound by a centuries-old curse, becomes entangled with a civil servant who holds the key to his freedom

Rowoon in Destined With You

Image:  JTBC

Entangled in a murder case, the underperforming lawyer Park Chang Ho finds himself wrongly identified as the notorious swindler, Big Mouse

Lee Jong Suk in Big Mouth

Image:  MBC TV

In the midst of a visit to his homeland, Vincenzo, a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer, administers a dose of justice to a conglomerate, offering them a taste of their own medicine

Song Joong Ki in Vincenzo

Image:  tvN

Forced to teach at a law school after mishandling a crucial case, Attorney Oh Soo Jae receives assistance from Gong Chan, a student in love with her, as she tries to regain her position at the firm

Seo Hyun Jin in Why Her

Image:  SBS TV

Hong Cha Young, a lawyer affiliated with the Wusang Law Firm and the daughter of Hong Yoo Chan, later assumed the role of CEO at Jipuragi Law Firm, succeeding her father. She collaborates with Vincenzo in their shared vendetta against the Babel Group

Jeon Yeo Been in Vincenzo

Image:  tvN

Integrity-driven lawyer Ha Jae Yi faces temporary disbarment after confronting a corrupt judge. Returning to Kisung in disgrace, she encounters Sang Pil, who offers her a chance to regain her license

Seo Yea Ji in Lawless Lawyer

Image:  tvN

In the Joseon era, attorney Kang Han Soo utilized his legal skills to seek vengeance for his parents' deaths and advocate for justice on behalf of the people

Woo Do Hwan in Joseon Attorney

Image:  MBC TV

Sangpil, having witnessed his mother's death, becomes an unprecedented gangster lawyer, raised by his gangster uncle, to avenge her

Lee Joon Gi in Lawless Lawyer

Image: tvN

Cheon Ji Hun, a stylish and charismatic lawyer, takes on wealthy clients seeking to bend the law. Charging a symbolic retainer of just one dollar, he strives to bring justice to those who have been wronged

Namgoong Min in One Dollar Lawyer

Image: SBS TV

