Top 10 K-drama locations for K-drama fans

This fantasy romance drama showcases breathtaking landscapes, from ancient palaces to picturesque mountains. The story follows a goblin and his quest for mortality, intertwined with the life of a modern-day woman
Image: tvN
Goblin
Set against the backdrop of a fictional war-torn country, the show features stunning scenes of picturesque landscapes and the challenges faced by the characters
Image: KBS 2 TV
Descendants of the Sun
This historical drama is set during the late 19th century when Korea was under Japanese colonization. It boasts magnificent visuals of the Korean countryside and period architecture
Mr. Sunshine
Image: tvN
A modern take on the classic Chinese novel journey to the West, this fantasy drama features a mix of urban and supernatural elements, along with beautiful scenes of magical realms and enchanting landscapes
Image: tvN
Hwayugi
This heartwarming drama is set in a small town with charming scenery, capturing the essence of rural life and the blossoming romance between its lead characters
When the Camellia Blooms
Image: KBS 2 TV
Crossing borders between North and South Korea, this romantic drama showcases the stunning landscapes of both countries while telling the story of a paragliding mishap leading to an unexpected romance
Crash Landing on You
Image: tvN
While not centered on scenery, this drama's fairytale-like aesthetic and whimsical set design create a unique visual experience that enhances the emotional depth of the story
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Image: tvN
This drama follows the dreams of a 70-year-old man who takes up ballet, and his young ballet instructor. The series offers beautiful scenes of their dance practice and personal growth
Navillera
Image: tvN
Set in the 1980s during tumultuous period in Korean history, this drama portrays the lives of young people against the backdrop of political upheaval, featuring both nostalgic and impactful scenery
Youth of May
Image: KBS 2 TV
While primarily a dark comedy, this drama occasionally treats viewers to stunning views of the Italian countryside, reflecting the main character's unique background as a Korean-Italian lawyer