Top 10 K-drama
love stories
Envy the enduring friendships and love tales among doctors, seamlessly blending humor and heartfelt moments. A masterclass in storytelling
Image: tvN.
Hospital Playlist
Forbidden love transcends borders, delivering an epic romance with suspense, humor, and unforgettable chemistry
Image: tvN.
Crash Landing on You
Envy the emotional depth as it navigates mental health, love, and healing. Visually striking with rich storytelling
Image: tvN.
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Entrepreneurial dreams intertwine with a captivating love triangle. Envy the passion, ambition, and complexities of modern love
Image: tvN.
Start-Up
Break societal norms with a poetic love story set in the language of sports. Envy the refreshing take on relationships
Image: JTBC.
Run On
Envy the dark humor and unexpected romance in the world of mafia law. A rollercoaster of action, wit, and love
Image: tvN.
Vincenzo
Envy the quaint charm and blossoming love in a seaside village. A heartwarming fusion of romance and community spirit
Image: tvN.
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Envy the inspirational journey of an elderly man pursuing ballet and the bonds formed through dreams. A touching exploration of passion and connections
Image: tvN.
Navillera
Raw and relatable, envy the complexities of modern dating explored through the art world. A bold and honest portrayal
Image: JTBC.
Nevertheless
Envy the charming blend of supernatural and romantic elements as a college student navigates life with a 999-year-old gumiho
Image: tvN
My Roommate is a Gumiho