Pujya Doss

November 22, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 K-drama
love stories 

Envy the enduring friendships and love tales among doctors, seamlessly blending humor and heartfelt moments. A masterclass in storytelling

Image:  tvN.

Hospital Playlist 

Forbidden love transcends borders, delivering an epic romance with suspense, humor, and unforgettable chemistry

Image:  tvN.

Crash Landing on You 

Envy the emotional depth as it navigates mental health, love, and healing. Visually striking with rich storytelling

Image:  tvN.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay 

Entrepreneurial dreams intertwine with a captivating love triangle. Envy the passion, ambition, and complexities of modern love

Image:  tvN.

Start-Up 

Break societal norms with a poetic love story set in the language of sports. Envy the refreshing take on relationships

Image:  JTBC.

Run On 

Envy the dark humor and unexpected romance in the world of mafia law. A rollercoaster of action, wit, and love

Image:  tvN.

Vincenzo 

Envy the quaint charm and blossoming love in a seaside village. A heartwarming fusion of romance and community spirit

Image:  tvN.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha 

Envy the inspirational journey of an elderly man pursuing ballet and the bonds formed through dreams. A touching exploration of passion and connections

Image:  tvN.

Navillera 

Raw and relatable, envy the complexities of modern dating explored through the art world. A bold and honest portrayal

Image:  JTBC.

Nevertheless 

Envy the charming blend of supernatural and romantic elements as a college student navigates life with a 999-year-old gumiho

Image:  tvN

My Roommate is a Gumiho 

