Heading 3

Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 15, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 K-drama love triangles 

Geum Jan Di navigates love and rivalry with F4's Goo Jun Pyo and Yoon Ji Hoo, creating a captivating high school love triangle

Image:  KBS2.

Boys Over Flowers

Cha Eun Sang becomes the focal point of an intense love triangle between Kim Tan and Choi Young Do in this gripping tale of wealth and romance

Image:  SBS.

The Heirs

Lee Jong Suk, Suzy, and Jung Hae In form an intricate love triangle with prophetic dreams, unraveling destiny's twists

Image:  SBS.

While You Were Sleeping

Ha Jin finds herself entangled in Goryeo's princes' affections, facing love and betrayal amidst political turmoil

Image:  SBS.

Scarlet Heart: Ryeo

Kang Mi Rae faces conflicting emotions between Do Kyung Suk and Yeon Woo Young, exploring self-love in this aesthetically-driven drama

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

 Image:  JTBC.

Yoo Jung, Seol, and Baek In Ho's complex relationships unfold in a college setting, revealing the intricacies of trust and loyalty

Image:  tvN.

Cheese in the Trap

Crown Prince Lee Yeong, Hong Ra On, and Kim Yoon Sung create a historical love triangle with political undertones, balancing duty and desire

Image:  KBS2.

Love in the Moonlight

The professional facade of Lee Young Joon and Kim Mi So crumbles as childhood friend Park Seo Joon enters, sparking a workplace love triangle

Image:  tvN.

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

Set in a nostalgic neighborhood, Taek, Deok Sun, and Jung Hwan's friendship evolves into a heartwarming yet bittersweet love triangle

Image:  tvN.

Reply 1988

Witness the struggles of Oh Ri Jin torn between the different personalities of Cha Do Hyun. An intriguing love triangle with a psychological twist

Image:  MBC

Kill Me, Heal Me

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here