Top 10 K-drama love triangles
Geum Jan Di navigates love and rivalry with F4's Goo Jun Pyo and Yoon Ji Hoo, creating a captivating high school love triangle
Image: KBS2.
Boys Over Flowers
Cha Eun Sang becomes the focal point of an intense love triangle between Kim Tan and Choi Young Do in this gripping tale of wealth and romance
Image: SBS.
The Heirs
Lee Jong Suk, Suzy, and Jung Hae In form an intricate love triangle with prophetic dreams, unraveling destiny's twists
Image: SBS.
While You Were Sleeping
Ha Jin finds herself entangled in Goryeo's princes' affections, facing love and betrayal amidst political turmoil
Image: SBS.
Scarlet Heart: Ryeo
Kang Mi Rae faces conflicting emotions between Do Kyung Suk and Yeon Woo Young, exploring self-love in this aesthetically-driven drama
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
Image: JTBC.
Yoo Jung, Seol, and Baek In Ho's complex relationships unfold in a college setting, revealing the intricacies of trust and loyalty
Image: tvN.
Cheese in the Trap
Crown Prince Lee Yeong, Hong Ra On, and Kim Yoon Sung create a historical love triangle with political undertones, balancing duty and desire
Image: KBS2.
Love in the Moonlight
The professional facade of Lee Young Joon and Kim Mi So crumbles as childhood friend Park Seo Joon enters, sparking a workplace love triangle
Image: tvN.
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
Set in a nostalgic neighborhood, Taek, Deok Sun, and Jung Hwan's friendship evolves into a heartwarming yet bittersweet love triangle
Image: tvN.
Reply 1988
Witness the struggles of Oh Ri Jin torn between the different personalities of Cha Do Hyun. An intriguing love triangle with a psychological twist
Image: MBC
Kill Me, Heal Me