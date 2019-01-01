Heading 3

Top 10 K-drama OSTs

Chanyeol and Punch's Stay With Me and Crush's Beautiful, among other outstanding songs, perfectly mend with the story's emotions

IMAGE - tvN

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016)

Sung by EXO's Chen and Punch, Everytime became an instant hit and became the love anthem among the masses

Image- KBS2 

Descendants of the Sun (2016)

The drama's narrative is strengthened by memorable songs like Start Over by Gaho and Sweet Nigh by V from BTS

Image - JTBC

Itaewon Class (2019)

One of the standout tracks is All About You by Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, whose delicate voice and the song's moving lyrics wonderfully capture the nuance

IMAGE - tvN

Hotel Del Luna (2019)

One of the most iconic tracks from the series' OST is Here I Am Again by Baek Yerin which beautifully captures the longing and emotions of Yoon Se Ri

IMAGE - tvN

Crash Landing On You (2019)

It features a poignant OST which is produced by Nam Hye Seung that amplifies the emotional depth of the story

Image - tvN

It's Okay To Not Be Okay (2020)

The drama's standout soundtrack features songs like Aloha by Cho Jung-suk, Introduce Me a Good Person by Joy, and other covers

Image - tvN

Hospital Playlist (2020)

The OST of Start-Up encapsulates the dreams and struggles of an individual. It also captures the complexities of the relationships of the leads along with a touch of romance

Image - tvN

Start-Up (2020)

One of the most popular soundtracks of the whole album was Christmas Tree performed by BTS' V, which debuted at number 79 on the Billboard Hot 100 

Image - SBS

Our Beloved Summer (2021)

Image - tvN

Some of the most popular songs of the series were Starlight by Taeil of NCT, Your Existence by Wonstein, and Very Slowly by BIBI

Twenty-Five, Twenty-One (2021)

