Top 10 K-drama professions
Pujya Doss
IMAGE CREDITS: MBC
Medical Professionals
Doctors and nurses navigate love and life amidst the challenges of saving lives and healing hearts, often portraying the human side of healthcare
From small startups to big business, entrepreneurs embark on journeys of success and romance, highlighting the grit and passion of building dreams
IMAGE CREDITS: MBC
Entrepreneurs
Legal experts balance courtroom battles with matters of the heart, unraveling mysteries and fighting for justice while navigating the complexities of love
IMAGE CREDITS: MBC
Lawyers
Singers, actors, and dancers shine in the limelight, facing the highs and lows of fame, fortune, and love in the entertainment industry
IMAGE CREDITS: MBC
Idols/Entertainers
Crime-fighting heroes tackle cases and romance, portraying the adrenaline-fueled world of law enforcement while navigating personal relationships
IMAGE CREDITS: MBC
Police Officers/Detectives
Culinary wizards create culinary delights and romance, showcasing the artistry of food while navigating the challenges of running restaurants and finding love
IMAGE CREDITS: MBC
Chefs/Restaurateurs
Mentors and students explore life's lessons and love, highlighting the transformative power of education and the bonds formed in classrooms
Teachers/Educators
IMAGE CREDITS: MBC
Truth-seekers chase stories and romance, uncovering scandals and secrets while balancing the demands of the newsroom and matters of the heart
IMAGE CREDITS: MBC
Journalists/Reporters
Corporate leaders climb the ladder of success and romance, navigating office politics and personal relationships in the competitive world of business.
Business Executives
IMAGE CREDITS: MBC
Soldiers and officers defend their country and love, portraying bravery and sacrifice on the battlefield and in matters of the heart.
Military Personnel
IMAGE CREDITS: MBC