Top 10 K-drama queens you can't help but love
Kim Go Eun's emotive performances in The King: Eternal Monarch and Goblin place her as the contemporary Queen of Emotion in K-drama
Image: tvN
Kim Go Eun
Kim Tae Ri's regal presence in Mr. Sunshine and The Handmaiden cements her as the modern Queen of Historical Drama
Image: tvN
Kim Tae Ri
With her effortless chemistry in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim and Her Private Life, Park Min-young reigns as the Queen of Chemistry
Park Min Young
Image: tvN
Jeon So-min's fearless roles in Top Star Yoo Baek make her the contemporary Queen of Action in K-drama
Jeon So Min
Image: tvN
Seo Ye-ji's magnetic chemistry in It's Okay to Not Be Okay and Law School earns her the title of Queen of Partner Dynamics
Seo Ye Ji
Image: tvN
Son Yeo jin's romantic charm in Crash Landing on You and Something in the Rain crowns her the modern Queen of Romance
Son Ye Jin
Image: JTBC
Kim Ji-won's compelling antagonist roles in Descendants of the Sun and Fight for My Way establish her as the Queen of Villains
Kim Ji Won
Image: KBS2
IU's enchanting presence in Hotel Del Luna and Scarlet Heart: Ryeo makes her the Queen of Fantasy in contemporary K-drama
IU
Image: tvN
Han So-hee's stellar portrayals in The World of the Married and My Name prove her prowess as the Queen of Webtoon Drama
Han So Hee
Image: JTBC
Shin Hye-sun's versatile performances in Mr. Queen and Angel's Last Mission: Love affirm her status as the Queen of Drama Transformation
Shin Hye Sun
Image: tvN