Top 10 K-drama rom-com Kings
Charismatic actor, known for "Crash Landing on You," exhibits charm and versatility in romantic comedies with powerful performances.
Hyun Bin
Image: tvN
Endearing lead of "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim," he effortlessly combines humor and heart, captivating audiences with his charisma.
Park Seo-Joon
Image: tvN
Global sensation from "Boys Over Flowers," he continues to dominate rom-coms with his suave presence and undeniable charm.
Lee Min-ho
Image: SBS
Star of "My Love from the Star," his magnetic appeal and acting prowess shine in romantic comedies, leaving lasting impressions.
Kim Soo-Hyun
Image: tvN
Versatile talent from "Healer," adept at blending action and romance, capturing hearts with his intense yet charming portrayals.
Ji Chang-Wook
Image: JTBC
Delightful lead of "Reply 1988," his warm smile and genuine acting make him a favorite in heartwarming romantic comedies.
Park Bo-gum
Image: tvN
Charming actor from "I'm Not a Robot," known for his earnest performances that effortlessly bring romance to life.
Yoo Seung-ho
Image: MBC
Rising star from "Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo," his youthful energy and genuine acting make him a rom-com favorite.
Nam Joo-hyuk
Image: tvN
Talented performer from "Shopping King Louie," his comedic timing and emotional depth create memorable romantic comedy characters.
Seo In Guk
Image: tvN
Versatile actor from "Oh My Ghost," he seamlessly transitions between comedy and romance, leaving a lasting impact on viewers.
Jo Jung-suk
Image: tvN