 Pujya Doss

january 2, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-drama rom-com Kings

Charismatic actor, known for "Crash Landing on You," exhibits charm and versatility in romantic comedies with powerful performances.

Hyun Bin

Image: tvN

Endearing lead of "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim," he effortlessly combines humor and heart, captivating audiences with his charisma.

Park Seo-Joon

Image: tvN

Global sensation from "Boys Over Flowers," he continues to dominate rom-coms with his suave presence and undeniable charm.

Lee Min-ho

Image: SBS

Star of "My Love from the Star," his magnetic appeal and acting prowess shine in romantic comedies, leaving lasting impressions.

Kim Soo-Hyun

Image: tvN

Versatile talent from "Healer," adept at blending action and romance, capturing hearts with his intense yet charming portrayals.

Ji Chang-Wook

Image: JTBC

Delightful lead of "Reply 1988," his warm smile and genuine acting make him a favorite in heartwarming romantic comedies.

Park Bo-gum

Image: tvN

Charming actor from "I'm Not a Robot," known for his earnest performances that effortlessly bring romance to life.

Yoo Seung-ho

Image: MBC

Rising star from "Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo," his youthful energy and genuine acting make him a rom-com favorite.

Nam Joo-hyuk

Image: tvN

Talented performer from "Shopping King Louie," his comedic timing and emotional depth create memorable romantic comedy characters.

Seo In Guk

Image: tvN

Versatile actor from "Oh My Ghost," he seamlessly transitions between comedy and romance, leaving a lasting impact on viewers.

Jo Jung-suk

Image: tvN

