 Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 29, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 K-drama rom-com queens

Charming and versatile, Park Min Young is the epitome of romantic comedy royalty. Her bubbly persona and impeccable acting make her a beloved leading lady in the genre

Park Min Young:

Image: tvN 

The queen of charm, Jun Ji Hyun's delightful performances and magnetic presence elevate romantic comedies. Her iconic roles are etched in the hearts of K-drama enthusiasts.

Jun Ji Hyun:

Image: tvN 

Elegant and charismatic, Son Ye Jin effortlessly balances romance and comedy. Her grace and infectious charm have made her a staple in beloved romantic comedies.

Son Ye Jin:

Image: tvN 

Sweet and endearing, Park Bo Young embodies the essence of romantic comedies. Her lovable characters and impeccable comedic timing make her a favorite among viewers.

Park Bo Young:

Image: tvN 

A vision of grace and humor, Shin Min Ah's enchanting performances shine in romantic comedies. Her unique charm and versatility captivate audiences across diverse roles.

Shin Min Ah:

Image: tvN 

Nam Ji Hyun:

Image: SBS

Youthful and vibrant, Nam Ji Hyun brings a refreshing energy to romantic comedies. Her relatable characters and genuine portrayal of love make her a rom-com gem.

Talented and versatile, Jung Yu Mi seamlessly navigates the world of romantic comedies. Her ability to infuse depth and humor into characters makes her a standout in the genre.

Jung Yu Mi:

Image: tvN 

The queen of quirk, Gong Hyo Jin's charismatic performances redefine romantic comedies. Her impeccable comedic timing and relatable characters have earned her widespread acclaim.

Gong Hyo Jin:

Image: KBS2

Sweet and charismatic, Jang Nara is a rom-com sweetheart. Her heartwarming portrayals and infectious smile make her a beloved leading lady in the genre.

Jang Nara:

Image: SBS

Dynamic and charming, Hwang Jung Eum is a rom-com powerhouse. Her energetic performances and lovable characters contribute to the enduring popularity of romantic comedies.

Hwang Jung Eum:

Image: MBC

