Top 10 K-drama rom-com queens
Charming and versatile, Park Min Young is the epitome of romantic comedy royalty. Her bubbly persona and impeccable acting make her a beloved leading lady in the genre
Park Min Young:
Image: tvN
The queen of charm, Jun Ji Hyun's delightful performances and magnetic presence elevate romantic comedies. Her iconic roles are etched in the hearts of K-drama enthusiasts.
Jun Ji Hyun:
Image: tvN
Elegant and charismatic, Son Ye Jin effortlessly balances romance and comedy. Her grace and infectious charm have made her a staple in beloved romantic comedies.
Son Ye Jin:
Image: tvN
Sweet and endearing, Park Bo Young embodies the essence of romantic comedies. Her lovable characters and impeccable comedic timing make her a favorite among viewers.
Park Bo Young:
Image: tvN
A vision of grace and humor, Shin Min Ah's enchanting performances shine in romantic comedies. Her unique charm and versatility captivate audiences across diverse roles.
Shin Min Ah:
Image: tvN
Nam Ji Hyun:
Image: SBS
Youthful and vibrant, Nam Ji Hyun brings a refreshing energy to romantic comedies. Her relatable characters and genuine portrayal of love make her a rom-com gem.
Talented and versatile, Jung Yu Mi seamlessly navigates the world of romantic comedies. Her ability to infuse depth and humor into characters makes her a standout in the genre.
Jung Yu Mi:
Image: tvN
The queen of quirk, Gong Hyo Jin's charismatic performances redefine romantic comedies. Her impeccable comedic timing and relatable characters have earned her widespread acclaim.
Gong Hyo Jin:
Image: KBS2
Sweet and charismatic, Jang Nara is a rom-com sweetheart. Her heartwarming portrayals and infectious smile make her a beloved leading lady in the genre.
Jang Nara:
Image: SBS
Dynamic and charming, Hwang Jung Eum is a rom-com powerhouse. Her energetic performances and lovable characters contribute to the enduring popularity of romantic comedies.
Hwang Jung Eum:
Image: MBC