PUJYA DOSS

may 06, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-drama Romances That Melted Our Hearts

A South Korean heiress crash-lands in North Korea, sparking an unexpected romance with a soldier

Image: tvN

Crash Landing on You

Love blooms between a doctor and soldier amid the challenges of working in a war-torn country

Image:  tvN

Descendants of the Sun

A 900-year-old goblin seeks a human bride for immortality, finding love with a girl who sees ghosts

Goblin

Image: tvN

Medical school friends navigate life, love, and challenges while working in a hospital

Hospital Playlist

Image:  tvN

A children's book author with antisocial personality disorder finds healing and love with a psychiatric nurse

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

Image:  tvN

A struggling single mother and a salaryman find solace and support in an unlikely friendship

My Mister

Image:  tvN

A super-strong woman falls for a rich CEO, blending strength and romance

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Image: JTBC

Insecure girl uses makeup for transformation, discovering love along the way

True Beauty

Image:  tvN

A mafia consigliere seeks justice against a corrupt corporation while in South Korea

Vincenzo

Image: tvN

A free-spirited woman and a lonely bookstore owner find solace and healing together

When the Weather is Fine

Image: JTBC

