Top 10 K-drama Second Lead Syndrome Cures

Find solace in the second lead finally achieving his dreams, even if it's not with the main character

Embrace the Second Lead's Happiness 

Misery loves company! Join online forums to discuss your pain with fellow Second Lead Syndrome sufferers

Find a Second Lead Squad 

Many K-dramas offer bonus content or spin-offs focusing on the second lead's perspective

Explore the Second Lead's Story 

Witness the second lead finding love and happiness with someone else, proving they deserve it too.

Second Lead Redemption Arc 

Channel your energy into a new drama where the second lead is actually the main character!

Dive into Second Lead Land 

Laughter is the best medicine! Look for comedic moments that highlight the absurdity of the love triangle

Find Humor in the Second Lead's Plight

Go back and appreciate the main character's journey, now that you understand the second lead's feelings better

Rewatch with New Eyes 

Channel your creativity and write an alternate ending where the second lead gets the girl (or guy)!

Write Fan Fiction

Look beyond the heartbreak and celebrate the personal development the second lead goes through

Appreciate the Second Lead's Growth 

Sometimes, a refreshing change of pace is the best cure. Try a historical drama, thriller, or comedy to take your mind off things

Move On to a Different Genre

