Top 10 K-drama Second Lead Syndrome Cures
Find solace in the second lead finally achieving his dreams, even if it's not with the main character
Embrace the Second Lead's Happiness
Misery loves company! Join online forums to discuss your pain with fellow Second Lead Syndrome sufferers
Find a Second Lead Squad
Many K-dramas offer bonus content or spin-offs focusing on the second lead's perspective
Explore the Second Lead's Story
Witness the second lead finding love and happiness with someone else, proving they deserve it too.
Second Lead Redemption Arc
Channel your energy into a new drama where the second lead is actually the main character!
Dive into Second Lead Land
Laughter is the best medicine! Look for comedic moments that highlight the absurdity of the love triangle
Find Humor in the Second Lead's Plight
Go back and appreciate the main character's journey, now that you understand the second lead's feelings better
Rewatch with New Eyes
Channel your creativity and write an alternate ending where the second lead gets the girl (or guy)!
Write Fan Fiction
Look beyond the heartbreak and celebrate the personal development the second lead goes through
Appreciate the Second Lead's Growth
Sometimes, a refreshing change of pace is the best cure. Try a historical drama, thriller, or comedy to take your mind off things
Move On to a Different Genre
