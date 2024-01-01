Heading 3

june 08, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-drama stars to look out for in 2024

Pujya Doss

She is best known for her roles in the dramas The Uncanny Counter and Business Proposal. She is a talented actress with a bright future ahead of her

Image credits: Kim Sejeong’s Instagram

Kim Sejeong 

He is best known for his roles in the dramas 30 but 17 and A Business Proposal. He is a charming actor with a growing fan base

Image credits: Ahn Hyo Seop’s Instagram

Ahn Hyo Seop 

She is best known for her roles in the dramas The King's Affection and Extraordinary Attorney Woo. She is a versatile actress who can take on any role

Park Eun Bin 

Image credits: Park Eun Bin’s instagram

She is best known for her role in the Netflix series Squid Game. She is a rising star who is sure to be in demand for many more projects

Image credits: Jung Ho Yeon’s Instagram

Jung Ho Yeon 

He is best known for his roles in the dramas True Beauty and The Sound of Magic. He is a charming actor with a lot of potential

Hwang In Yeop 

Image credits: Hwang In Yeop’s Instagram

He is best known for his roles in the dramas 18 Again and Melancholia. He is a talented actor who is quickly gaining popularity

Lee Do Hyun 

Image credits: Lee Do Hyun’s Instagram

She is a member of the K-pop girl group Girls' Generation. She has also starred in several dramas, including Tell Me What You Saw and Run On

Sooyoung 

Image credits: Sooyoung’s Instagram

He is best known for his roles in the dramas All of Us Are Dead and The King of Disposition. He is a rising star who is sure to be in demand for many more projects

Yoon Chan Young 

Image credits: Yoon Chan Young’s Instagram

He is best known for his roles in the dramas The Penthouse: War in Life and Shooting Stars. He is a charming actor with a lot of charisma

Kim Young Dae 

Image credits: Kim Young Dae’s Instagram

The top sensation who played the role Sun Jae in Lovely Runner has all the eyes on him from K-drama fans all around the globe

Byeon Woo Seok

Image credits: Byeon Woo Seok’s Instagram

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here