Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 03, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-drama Tropes We Secretly Love

Unlikely pairs clash, creating hilarious tension and heartwarming moments as they discover love in their differences.

IMAGE CREDITS: tvN

Opposites Attract

Rooting for the underdog, viewers empathize with the character who loves fiercely but doesn't get the main character.

IMAGE CREDITS: tvN

Second Lead Syndrome

Ordinary protagonists find themselves entangled with wealthy, charming partners, leading to transformative journeys filled with romance and self-discovery.

IMAGE CREDITS: tvN

Cinderella Story

A staple plot twist, amnesia brings unexpected challenges, creating suspense and emotional reunions as characters rediscover their pasts and relationships.

IMAGE CREDITS: tvN

Amnesia Arc

A pretend romance evolves into genuine love, often showcasing amusing misunderstandings and unexpected emotional connections.

Fake Relationship

IMAGE CREDITS: tvN

Time Travel Twist

IMAGE CREDITS: tvN

Characters navigating different eras experience culture shock, historical intrigue, and romance, adding a unique layer to the storytelling.

Rich Arrogant Lead

IMAGE CREDITS: tvN

Initial arrogance masks vulnerability as rich protagonists undergo character growth, winning hearts with genuine kindness and humility.

Forced partnerships, driven by contracts or agreements, lead to unexpected love stories filled with mutual understanding and genuine affection.

Contractual Relationships

IMAGE CREDITS: tvN

A classic dynamic where characters grapple with conflicting emotions, creating intense romantic tension and emotional rollercoasters.

Love Triangle Drama

IMAGE CREDITS: tvN

Strangers sharing living spaces spark comedic and heartfelt moments, evolving into deep connections and love amidst the challenges of domestic life.

Unexpected Co-Habitation

IMAGE CREDITS: tvN

