 Sugandha Srivastava

july 21, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 K-drama Villains

The Grim Reaper, a complex antagonist torn between duty and empathy, challenges the protagonist's fate

Goblin

Source: tvN

Kill Me, Heal Me

Source: MBC

The cunning and manipulative Se Gi battles for control within the protagonist's fractured personality

Jangga Group's CEO, the merciless and power-hungry Jang Dae-hee, obstructs the protagonist's pursuit of justice

Itaewon Class

Source: JTBC

Lee Soo Im, a vindictive housewife, plays a central role in unraveling the dark secrets of a prestigious neighborhood

Sky Castle

Source: JTBC

The villainous Lee Jae-kyung relentlessly seeks revenge against the alien protagonist and his loved ones

My Love From The Star

Source: SBS

The enigmatic and dangerous Emma emerges as a mysterious adversary within a virtual reality game

Memories of the Alhambra

Source: tvN

The elusive and ruthless Elder serves as a formidable obstacle in the protagonist's mission to uncover the truth

Healer

Source: KBS2

The chilling serial killer Lee Jae-han poses a menacing threat across different time periods

Signal

Source: tvN

The vengeful hotel owner manipulates the fates of her guests, haunting them with tragic consequences

Hotel Del Luna

Source: tvN

Prime Minister Koo Seo Ryeong, a power-hungry antagonist, seeks to control both worlds through manipulation and deceit

The King: Eternal Monarch

Source: SBS

