Top 10 K-drama Villains
The Grim Reaper, a complex antagonist torn between duty and empathy, challenges the protagonist's fate
Goblin
Source: tvN
Kill Me, Heal Me
Source: MBC
The cunning and manipulative Se Gi battles for control within the protagonist's fractured personality
Jangga Group's CEO, the merciless and power-hungry Jang Dae-hee, obstructs the protagonist's pursuit of justice
Itaewon Class
Source: JTBC
Lee Soo Im, a vindictive housewife, plays a central role in unraveling the dark secrets of a prestigious neighborhood
Sky Castle
Source: JTBC
The villainous Lee Jae-kyung relentlessly seeks revenge against the alien protagonist and his loved ones
My Love From The Star
Source: SBS
The enigmatic and dangerous Emma emerges as a mysterious adversary within a virtual reality game
Memories of the Alhambra
Source: tvN
The elusive and ruthless Elder serves as a formidable obstacle in the protagonist's mission to uncover the truth
Healer
Source: KBS2
The chilling serial killer Lee Jae-han poses a menacing threat across different time periods
Signal
Source: tvN
The vengeful hotel owner manipulates the fates of her guests, haunting them with tragic consequences
Hotel Del Luna
Source: tvN
Prime Minister Koo Seo Ryeong, a power-hungry antagonist, seeks to control both worlds through manipulation and deceit
The King: Eternal Monarch
Source: SBS