 October 24, 2023

Top 10 K-dramas about body-swap

Body swapping K-dramas include soul swapping with leads exchanging bodies, present and past souls exchanging or wandering spirits fulfilling last wishes by swapping with the living

Image credits- Netflix

What is body-swap in K-dramas

A wealthy young CEO finds himself falling in love with a poor stuntwoman. The plot unfolds despite class differences, cultural traditions, and the strong objections of the man's mother

Image credits- SBS TV

Secret Garden

Kim Young Soo, after being worked to death, seizes a charmed life by possessing a perfect guy Lee Hae Joon

Image credits- SBS

Please Come Back, Mister

A potent sorceress inhabiting a blind woman's body crosses paths with a man from a prestigious family. The man seeks her assistance to alter his destiny.

Image credits- tvN

Alchemy of Souls

After facing untimely deaths in separate incidents, Cha Min and Go Se Yeon discover that they've been resurrected in new bodies that are unfamiliar to them

Image credits- tvN

Abyss

The story revolves around a successful and free-spirited chef, who experiences a bizarre turn of events as he wakes up in the body of Queen Cheorin during the Joseon period

Image credits- tvN

Mr. Queen

The series focuses on the life of Na Bong Sun, a reserved assistant chef, who takes a surprising turn when she is possessed by a female virgin ghost with a strong desire to satisfy her libido

Oh My Ghost

Image credits-  tvN

A troublesome actress with an unusual problem encounters an airline company's executive director who has face blindness. As time progresses, love blossoms between them

Image credits- JTBC

The Beauty Inside

Ha Jin time travels 1000 years back, becoming Hae Soo in the Goryeo Dynasty. Trapped in another's body, she faces a power struggle for the throne against ruthless contenders

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Image credits- SBS TV

A grieving woman goes back in time, inhabits a high school student's body, and encounters someone who looks like her deceased boyfriend

Image credits- Netflix

A Time Called You

A top Korean detective's body is taken over by a con artist's soul, leading to an unexpected partnership. As they work together, he falls in love with a rookie reporter

Image credits- MBC

Two Cops

