Pujya Doss

september 01, 2023

Top 10 K-dramas about father’s love

A heartwarming family drama where an actor disguises his true identity to live with his grown children

My Father is Strange

Image: KBS2

A nostalgic series portraying father-daughter bonds and family dynamics in a neighborhood during the '80s

Reply 1988 

Image: tvN

An ensemble drama capturing the lives of elderly friends, exploring their relationships with children

Dear My Friends 

Image: tvN

Here, the father turns into an 18-year-old and goes to the same school as his children and becomes their knight in shining armor. This is a wholesome drama about a father and children 

18 Again

Image: JTBC

A man's life changes when he swaps with a doppelgänger and becomes a father in an unfamiliar family

The Miracle We Met 

Image: KBS2

A couple travels back in time to their college days, learning to understand their parents' struggles

Go Back Couple 

Image: KBS2

After their parents' deaths, siblings take care of their younger step-siblings, depicting their challenges

Image: SBS

Stars Falling from the Sky 

 A woman discovers her real father, uncovering family secrets and navigating complex relationships

Image: KBS2

My Only One

A comedic series following a mother and her children as they reunite with their father after 15 years

Love Returns 

Image: KBS1

A sitcom exploring daily life and humor within a multi-generational family

High Kick Through the Roof 

Image: MBC

