Top 10 K-dramas About Mothers
Starting with the tiger moms of Ssangmundong in Reply 1988, these strong mothers showcased the beauty of motherhood. Caring for nine children, they evoke warmth and a longing for a mother's hug
Reply 1988
Source: tvN
Go Back Couple depicts the challenges young mothers face, battling feelings of inadequacy. But a mother's love persists through tough times, choosing her child repeatedly. Motherhood is about unwavering devotion, regardless of circumstances
Go Back Couple
Source: KBS2TV
The Penthouse showcased mothers as fierce protectors, ensuring their children's safety. Amidst the thriller revenge plot, mothers like Shim Su Ryeon and Cheon So Jin stood out, shining brightly as stars.
The Penthouse
Source: SBS
Green Mother’s Club unites five diverse mothers, each with strengths and imperfections. Beyond this, it delves into the instinctive nature of motherhood, revealing its profound beauty.
Green Mother’s Club
Source: JTBC
Crash Course in Romance portrays motherhood as beyond birth, based on love and trust. The drama beautifully captures a non-blood bond between a mother and daughter.
Crash Course in Romance
Source: tvN
Mothers, selfless and devoted, prioritize family. Like Doctor Cha, they too deserve love and self-care. Remind her of this and help her achieve her desires.
Doctor Cha
Source: JTBC
Hi Bye, Mama! imparts the lesson: value the present, as it might vanish. A mother's return, full of love and concern, evokes tears and the desire for a mother's embrace.
Source: tvN
Hi Bye, Mama!
True Beauty captivates with its heartwarming trio. Behind Lim Joo Gyung is a resilient woman, who supports her family unwaveringly. Her initial toughness gives way to a mother's love and tears.
Source: tvN
True Beauty
Mother Kdrama revolves around A savior who rescues an abused child, forging a bond that empowers them both. Touching motherhood perspective. A must-watch emotional journey.
Mother
Source: tvN
In The Good Bad Mother, a compelling Kdrama, a strong mother's cold exterior is aimed at toughening up her son for independence, even if it means driving him apart. The show beautifully unveils her sacrificial intentions that touch the heart.
The Good Bad Mother
Source: JTBC