Pujya Doss

september 03, 2023

Top 10 K-dramas about mothers’ love

A poignant story of a substitute teacher who protects an abused child, portraying the depth of maternal instincts

Mother 

Image:  tvN

A tale of self-discovery and sacrifice as a daughter uncovers her mother's secrets while pursuing her dreams

My Golden Life 

Image:  KBS2

Single parents navigate love and life, emphasizing the unwavering support of mothers in a heartwarming family drama

Five Enough 

Image:  KBS2

A woman seeks forgiveness for her child's illness while forming bonds in a coastal village

Thank You 

Image:  MBC

A mother's transformation into a businesswoman while caring for her family showcases her love and resilience

Wonderful Mama

Image:  SBS

A woman rebuilds her life after a divorce, proving that motherhood and career success can coexist

Queen of Reversals 

Image:  MBC

Estranged siblings unite after their mother's death, unveiling hidden connections in a tale of love and family

Image:  SBS

Happy Sisters 

Sunny Again Tomorrow is a family drama where a woman raises her siblings after their parent's deaths, depicting her enduring love

Image:  KBS

Sunny again

After their parents' deaths, siblings take care of their younger step-siblings, revealing maternal bonds

Stars Falling from the Sky 

Image:  SBS

A Woman's Journey of self-discovery and Motherhood, highlighting the strength and love of a Mother's Heart

I Am Happy 

Image:  SBS

