Top 10 K-dramas about past lives

The series revolves around the love story between a mermaid, Shim Cheong, and a witty con-artist, Joon Jae. Their modern day story parallels with their Joseon-era incarnations, Se Hwa, and town head Kim Dam Ryeong
The Legend Of The Blue Sea
Image Credits- SBS TV
Ban Ji Eum is a girl who, having experienced nearly a thousand years of reincarnations, retains memories of all her past lives. Following a tragic incident that ends her eighteenth life, she resolves to reunite with the man from her previous life
Image Credits- tvN
See You In My 19th Life
In the aftermath of the Japanese occupation in Korea, two resistance fighters are reincarnated as a writer and a fan. With the help of a ghost, they embark on a race against time to unravel the truth about their past
Image Credits-tvN
Chicago Typewriter
A lawyer, cursed for centuries, becomes intertwined with a civil servant who holds the key to his freedom
Destined With You
Image Credits- JTBC
Jang Man Wol, the owner of a supernatural hotel, is tethered to the establishment by a grave sin. She recruits Gu Chan Sung, a young man, as the manager, revealing to him a mysterious new world
Hotel Del Luna
Image Credits-tvN
Tomorrow
Image Credits- MBC TV
Transformed into a half-human and half-spirit by accident, a young man is enlisted by grim reapers to undertake special missions
After a loyal employee is murdered and reborn as the youngest son of the company, he sets out on a quest for revenge against the conglomerate family
Reborn Rich
Image Credits- JTBC
Lee Yeon, a mythical creature, endeavors to safeguard humans from supernatural threats while on a quest to find the reincarnation of his lost love. His path intersects with a woman determined to expose his true nature
Tale Of The Nine Tailed
Image Credits- tvN
Heiress Do Do Hee and powerful demon Jung Gu Won become unexpected allies when he loses his powers, revealing deeper connections from their past
My Demon
Image Credits- SBS TV
Do Min Joon, an alien stranded on Earth for four hundred years, holds a cynical view of humans. However, his perspective gradually evolves when he becomes entangled with a playful actress
My Love From The Star
Image Credits-SBS TV
After experiencing untimely deaths in separate incidents, Cha Min and Go Se Yeon find themselves reborn in unfamiliar bodies they don't recognize.
Abyss
Image Credits-SBS TV
The story revolves around Han Hae Na who lives with a unique curse- she turns into a dog every time she kisses a man. The only person who can break her curse is Jin Seo Won but he suffers from a fear of dogs