Top 10 K-dramas about single fathers
Lee Ik Jun, assistant professor of general surgery, recently divorced and is raising his son alone.
Hospital Playlist
Source:tvN
Weight Lifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Source: MBC
Naturally gifted weightlifter at a sports university, inspired by her former weightlifter father who is also a widower tries hard to follow in his footsteps.
The drama tells us about a woman wrongly imprisoned for her husband's murder. She reunites with her daughter by seducing the single dad who is raising her.
Lie After Lie
Source: Channel A
The founder of Move to Heaven, a trauma cleaner, after his wife dies leaves behind his adopted son Geu Ru, he teaches himself about life and their unique job.
Move to Heaven
Source: Netflix
The heartfelt father-son relationship between Choi Taek and Choi Moo Sung tugged at heartstrings. Their love and sacrifices provided warmth and comfort to many.
Reply 1988
Source: tvN
Devoted widower Lee Young Kook hires Park Dan Dan as a live-in tutor for his children. Her radiant optimism captivates his heart, despite her own challenges with family and career.
Young Lady and a Gentlemen
Source: KBS
Jung In forgets her wallet, but kind-hearted pharmacist Ji Ho who is also a single father helps. A secret friendship forms, transcending societal expectations in a captivating bond.
One Spring Night
Source: MBC
Dedicated detective Cha Jung Han's life takes an unexpected turn as he becomes the guardian of his niece, Eun Ae, navigating the challenges of parenthood alongside his demanding job.
My Little Baby
Source: MBC
Single father Prime Minister Kwon Yool and spirited reporter Nam Da Jung's pretend romance turns into genuine love as they navigate the trials together.
The Prime Minister and I
Source: KBS
Click Here
After losing his wife five years ago, Lee Sang Ta finds solace in his kids and supportive in-laws. Unanticipatedly, love blossoms again when he meets Ahn Mi Jeong, a single mother concealing her husband's affair.
Five Enough
Source: KBS2TV