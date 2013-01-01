Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

september 05, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 K-dramas about teachers

Yang Jong Hoon is a former prosecutor and a professor at a prestigious law school. Although he tends to unleash biting remarks, he's an exceptional teacher because of his unwavering dedication to justice and his students' success

Professor Yang in Law School

Image: JTBC

He plays the caring homeroom teacher of Lim Ju Kyung, Lee Su Ho, and Han Seo Jun. He is supportive, thoughtful, and kind

Han Jun Woo in True Beauty

Image: tvN

Moon Dong Eun who has been a focal point in school bullying becomes a primary school teacher. Even though her primary goal is revenge, she is nonetheless an amazing teacher

Moon Dong Eun in The Glory

Image:  Netflix

In School 2013, Jung In Jae embraces a tough class, using their rebellion as motivation to teach independent thinking

Jung In Jae in School 2013

Image: KBS

Kim Joo Young is a university coordinator who takes care of every student’s life so that they get into their dream university. She brings a darker side to the K-drama

Kim Joo Young in SKY Castle 

Image: JTBC

Choi Chi Yeol is a beloved teacher due to his intelligence, charming personality, and engaging teaching style that resonates with students

Choi Chi Yeol in Crash Course in Romance

Image: tvN

To restore his lawyer reputation after a school murder case, Gi Moo Hyeok becomes a temporary teacher, blending into high school life

Image: OCN

Gi Moo Hyeok in Class of Lies

Yoon Deok Man, despite coaching heavy-weight lifters, is a caring mentor. Beneath his intimidating exterior lies a genuine concern for his students' well-being and success, always striving for their best interests 

Image: MBC 

Yeon Deok Man in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Yang Tae Bum is a caring teacher who always looks out for his students and wants the best for them. He is the kind of teacher any student can rely on

Yang Tae Bum in Sassy Go Go

Image: KBS

A teacher who recognizes potential in every student, regardless of their weaknesses outweighing their strengths, is an invaluable presence in anyone's life

Oh Hyuk in Dream High

Image: KBS

