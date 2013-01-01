Top 10 K-dramas about teachers
Yang Jong Hoon is a former prosecutor and a professor at a prestigious law school. Although he tends to unleash biting remarks, he's an exceptional teacher because of his unwavering dedication to justice and his students' success
Professor Yang in Law School
Image: JTBC
He plays the caring homeroom teacher of Lim Ju Kyung, Lee Su Ho, and Han Seo Jun. He is supportive, thoughtful, and kind
Han Jun Woo in True Beauty
Image: tvN
Moon Dong Eun who has been a focal point in school bullying becomes a primary school teacher. Even though her primary goal is revenge, she is nonetheless an amazing teacher
Moon Dong Eun in The Glory
Image: Netflix
In School 2013, Jung In Jae embraces a tough class, using their rebellion as motivation to teach independent thinking
Jung In Jae in School 2013
Image: KBS
Kim Joo Young is a university coordinator who takes care of every student’s life so that they get into their dream university. She brings a darker side to the K-drama
Kim Joo Young in SKY Castle
Image: JTBC
Choi Chi Yeol is a beloved teacher due to his intelligence, charming personality, and engaging teaching style that resonates with students
Choi Chi Yeol in Crash Course in Romance
Image: tvN
To restore his lawyer reputation after a school murder case, Gi Moo Hyeok becomes a temporary teacher, blending into high school life
Image: OCN
Gi Moo Hyeok in Class of Lies
Yoon Deok Man, despite coaching heavy-weight lifters, is a caring mentor. Beneath his intimidating exterior lies a genuine concern for his students' well-being and success, always striving for their best interests
Image: MBC
Yeon Deok Man in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Yang Tae Bum is a caring teacher who always looks out for his students and wants the best for them. He is the kind of teacher any student can rely on
Yang Tae Bum in Sassy Go Go
Image: KBS
A teacher who recognizes potential in every student, regardless of their weaknesses outweighing their strengths, is an invaluable presence in anyone's life
Oh Hyuk in Dream High
Image: KBS