Top 10 K-dramas Adapted from Webcomics
Ex-convict strives for success with his pub, battling a corporate giant while embracing diversity and friendship
Itaewon Class
Image: Tapas
Campus drama delves into complex relationships, spotlighting a cautious college student and her enigmatic senior
Cheese in the Trap
Image: Webtoon
Charming romance blooms between a narcissistic CEO and his dedicated secretary, uncovering past traumas
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
Image: Tappytoon
Teenage girl masters makeup to hide her insecurities, sparking a love triangle amidst high school drama
True Beauty
Image: Webtoon
Supernatural eatery owner solves grudges, aided by her afterlife partners, in a heartwarming quest for redemption
Mystic Pop-Up Bar
Image: Tapas
Demon-hunting trio conceals their powers as noodle shop workers, confronting evil spirits and past demons
The Uncanny Counter
Image: Tapas
Futuristic romance revolves around an app notifying users of their admirers, complicating matters of the heart
Image: Webtoon
Love Alarm
Apartment residents morph into monsters, battling survival and inner darkness in a gripping horror fantasy
Image: Webtoon
Sweet Home
Retiree fulfills ballet dreams with a young instructor, spotlighting their inspiring intergenerational bond and personal growth.
Navillera
Image: Tapas
Unconventional surgeon clashes with hospital politics while mentoring young doctors, displaying skill, wit, and ethics
Dr. Romantic
Image: SBS TV