Pujya Doss

august 26, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 K-dramas Adapted from Webcomics 

Ex-convict strives for success with his pub, battling a corporate giant while embracing diversity and friendship

Itaewon Class

Image: Tapas

Campus drama delves into complex relationships, spotlighting a cautious college student and her enigmatic senior

 Cheese in the Trap

Image: Webtoon

Charming romance blooms between a narcissistic CEO and his dedicated secretary, uncovering past traumas

 What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

Image: Tappytoon

Teenage girl masters makeup to hide her insecurities, sparking a love triangle amidst high school drama

True Beauty

Image: Webtoon

Supernatural eatery owner solves grudges, aided by her afterlife partners, in a heartwarming quest for redemption

Mystic Pop-Up Bar

Image: Tapas

Demon-hunting trio conceals their powers as noodle shop workers, confronting evil spirits and past demons

The Uncanny Counter

Image: Tapas

Futuristic romance revolves around an app notifying users of their admirers, complicating matters of the heart

Image: Webtoon

Love Alarm

Apartment residents morph into monsters, battling survival and inner darkness in a gripping horror fantasy

Image: Webtoon

Sweet Home

Retiree fulfills ballet dreams with a young instructor, spotlighting their inspiring intergenerational bond and personal growth.

Navillera

Image: Tapas

Unconventional surgeon clashes with hospital politics while mentoring young doctors, displaying skill, wit, and ethics

Dr. Romantic 

Image: SBS TV

