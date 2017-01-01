Heading 3

 Moupriya Banerjee

april 01, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-dramas and films of Jung Hae In

Image: JTBC

Snowdrop (2021)- Agent with a mission

In this 1987-based drama, Jung Hae In stars as Soo Ho, a North Korean agent with an assigned mission who faces many turmoils along with a uni student Yeong Ro, as they unexpectedly fall in love

In D.P, Jung Hae In stuns us with an impeccable performance as Ahn Jun Ho, an obstinate soldier, who maintains a calm demeanor and ends up on pursuit to chase deserters

Image: Netflix

D.P (2021)- Stubborn chaser

Jung Hae In stars as Hyun Woo, a troubled  man in the 1990s as he is released from juvenile prison, but when he meets a woman named Mi Soo, together they grapple with their trials and errors

Image: Jung Jiwoo film

Tune in for Love (2019)- Man with a secret past

A Piece of Your Mind captures Jung Hae In as a dependable software developer, whose life changes when he meets a woman named Han Seo Woo, as he heals from past love and relationships

Image: tvN 

A Piece of Your Mind (2020) - Reliable AI programmer

In this drama, Jung Hae In plays police officer Han Woo Tak who also bears the power of foretelling and ends up sacrificing his love for a woman, giving us major second-lead syndrome

Image: SBS

While You Were Sleeping (2017) - Devoted second lead

In this popular drama, Jung Hae In makes a heart-fluttering cameo as Deok Sun’s (played by Hyeri) first love from elementary school, winning the hearts of fans with his bright smile

Image: FNC Entertainment

Reply 1988 (2015) - First Love

Image: tvN

Jung Hae In captivates as Yoo Jeong Woo, an imprisoned soldier who got locked up due to his comrades’ accusations against him

Prison Playbook (2017)- The prisoner

In the film Start-Up, Jung Hae In flaunts his versatility as Woo Sang Pil, a high-school dropout, who loses himself along the way as he starts working for a loan shark gang

Image: Filmmaker R&K

Start-Up (2019)- Lost young man

Jung Hae In stars as Yoo Ji Ho, a reliable and hardworking pharmacist, who is also a single father to a son and would do anything for him

One Spring Night (2019) - The young father

Image: MBC

Jung Hae In enthralls viewers as Seo Joon Hee, an animation designer, who recently returned to Korea from abroad, and transforms into the crush of his sister’s best friend

Something in the Rain (2018) - Handsome animation designer

Image: JTBC

