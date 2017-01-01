Top 10 K-dramas and films of Jung Hae In
Image: JTBC
Snowdrop (2021)- Agent with a mission
In this 1987-based drama, Jung Hae In stars as Soo Ho, a North Korean agent with an assigned mission who faces many turmoils along with a uni student Yeong Ro, as they unexpectedly fall in love
In D.P, Jung Hae In stuns us with an impeccable performance as Ahn Jun Ho, an obstinate soldier, who maintains a calm demeanor and ends up on pursuit to chase deserters
Image: Netflix
D.P (2021)- Stubborn chaser
Jung Hae In stars as Hyun Woo, a troubled man in the 1990s as he is released from juvenile prison, but when he meets a woman named Mi Soo, together they grapple with their trials and errors
Image: Jung Jiwoo film
Tune in for Love (2019)- Man with a secret past
A Piece of Your Mind captures Jung Hae In as a dependable software developer, whose life changes when he meets a woman named Han Seo Woo, as he heals from past love and relationships
Image: tvN
A Piece of Your Mind (2020) - Reliable AI programmer
In this drama, Jung Hae In plays police officer Han Woo Tak who also bears the power of foretelling and ends up sacrificing his love for a woman, giving us major second-lead syndrome
Image: SBS
While You Were Sleeping (2017) - Devoted second lead
In this popular drama, Jung Hae In makes a heart-fluttering cameo as Deok Sun’s (played by Hyeri) first love from elementary school, winning the hearts of fans with his bright smile
Image: FNC Entertainment
Reply 1988 (2015) - First Love
Image: tvN
Jung Hae In captivates as Yoo Jeong Woo, an imprisoned soldier who got locked up due to his comrades’ accusations against him
Prison Playbook (2017)- The prisoner
In the film Start-Up, Jung Hae In flaunts his versatility as Woo Sang Pil, a high-school dropout, who loses himself along the way as he starts working for a loan shark gang
Image: Filmmaker R&K
Start-Up (2019)- Lost young man
Jung Hae In stars as Yoo Ji Ho, a reliable and hardworking pharmacist, who is also a single father to a son and would do anything for him
One Spring Night (2019) - The young father
Image: MBC
Jung Hae In enthralls viewers as Seo Joon Hee, an animation designer, who recently returned to Korea from abroad, and transforms into the crush of his sister’s best friend
Something in the Rain (2018) - Handsome animation designer
Image: JTBC