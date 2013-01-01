Top 10 K-dramas
based on novels
The storyline of this classic series is established on the Japanese best-selling manga by prominent writer Yoko Kamio
Image: KBS2
Boys Over Flowers
Taken from Jang Woo-san's famous novel of the same name, if you're a fan of romantic fanatics then this drama should definitely be on your watch list
Image: YouTube Premium
Top Management
The story of four demon-hunters who strive to catch the evil spirits is inspired by Jang Yi's fiction Amazing Rumor
Image: OCN/tvN
The Uncanny Counter
Set in the Joseon dynasty, the heartwarming love story of a female shaman and king is based on the novel by famous Korean writer Jung Eun Gwol
Image: MBC TV
Moon Embracing The Sun
This endearing rom-com with a slightly enemy-turned-lover trajectory is based on Jung Kyung Joon's famous 2013 novel Why Secretary Kim
Image: tvN
What's Wrong With Secretary Kim
Released in 2017, the adorable love tale of a young sovereign and his childhood friend set in the Goryeo dynasty is taken from the bestselling Korean novel The King Lovesby Kim Yi Ryung
Image: MBC
The King in Love
Starring famous actors like Yoon Eun Hye and Gong Yoo as leads, this loving series is also an adaptation of writer Lee Sun Mi's book The 1st Shop of Coffee Prince
Image: MBC
Coffee Prince
Adapted from author Moon Yoo Seok's novel this underrated law series gracefully showcases the life and struggles of legal workers
Image: JTBC
Ms. Hammurabi
Inspired by Chinese historical fantasy fiction Go Princess Go by Xian Chen, this drama is exceptional to boost your mood
Image: tvN
Mr. Queen
Based on Lee Jung Myung's bestselling fictional novel with the same, the narrative revolves around a young woman who enters a painting academy in a man's disguise in search of her father's murder
Image: SBS TV
Painter of the Wind