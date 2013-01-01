Heading 3

Top 10 K-dramas
based on novels

The storyline of this classic series is established on the Japanese best-selling manga by prominent writer Yoko Kamio

Image: KBS2

Boys Over Flowers

Taken from Jang Woo-san's famous novel of the same name, if you're a fan of romantic fanatics then this drama should definitely be on your watch list 

Image: YouTube Premium

Top Management

The story of four demon-hunters who strive to catch the evil spirits is inspired by Jang Yi's fiction Amazing Rumor 

Image: OCN/tvN

The Uncanny Counter

Set in the Joseon dynasty, the heartwarming love story of a female shaman and king is based on the novel by famous Korean writer Jung Eun Gwol 

Image: MBC TV

Moon Embracing The Sun

This endearing rom-com with a slightly enemy-turned-lover trajectory is based on Jung Kyung Joon's famous 2013 novel Why Secretary Kim

Image: tvN

What's Wrong With Secretary Kim

Released in 2017, the adorable love tale of a young sovereign and his childhood friend set in the Goryeo dynasty is taken from the bestselling Korean novel The King Lovesby Kim Yi Ryung

Image: MBC

The King in Love 

Starring famous actors like Yoon Eun Hye and Gong Yoo as leads, this loving series is also an adaptation of writer Lee Sun Mi's book The 1st Shop of Coffee Prince

Image: MBC

Coffee Prince 

Adapted from author Moon Yoo Seok's novel this underrated law series gracefully showcases the life and struggles of legal workers 

Image: JTBC

Ms. Hammurabi

Inspired by Chinese historical fantasy fiction Go Princess Go by Xian Chen, this drama is exceptional to boost your mood 

Image: tvN

Mr. Queen 

Based on Lee Jung Myung's bestselling fictional novel with the same, the narrative revolves around a young woman who enters a painting academy in a man's disguise in search of her father's murder 

Image: SBS TV

Painter of the Wind

