A legendary goblin seeks redemption and eternal rest, but his fate intertwines with a high school girl who possesses the ability to see ghosts and the grim reaper
Goblin
Source:tvN
Parallel universes collide when a Korean emperor, accompanied by a detective from modern-day Korea, embarks on a quest to close the gateway between their worlds
The King: Eternal Monarch
Source: SBS
A woman who can see ghosts and a CEO haunted by them find solace in each other as they unravel the mysteries of the spirits around them
The Master’s Sun
Source: SBS
The lives of three individuals, a best-selling author, his fan, and a ghostwriter, become intertwined as they discover their shared past lives during the Japanese occupation
Chicago Typewriter
Source:tvN
A Joseon prince and his loyal entourage time-travel to modern-day Seoul to investigate the death of the prince's beloved princess and uncover a web of conspiracies
Rooftop Prince
Source: SBS
The mischievous owner of a hotel for spirits encounters a pragmatic hotelier and together they manage the supernatural guests while unraveling their intertwined past
Hotel del Luna
Source:tvN
An employee dies at the hands of the conglomerate he works for and reincarnates back in time as the youngest son of the family
Reborn Rich
Source: JTBC
A vampire scholar disguises herself as a man in order to find the secret document that can save her loved ones, while facing a power-hungry vampire and a royal guard
The Scholar Who Walks In Night
Source: MBC
Two childhood friends are reunited when one of them mysteriously travels through time, causing them to confront their past, present, and the consequences of their actions
Reunited World
Source:SBS
A ghost who has been given the chance to become human again for 49 days reunites with her family, including her husband and daughter, whom she left behind after her death
Hi Bye, Mama!
Source:tvN