may 21, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-dramas for a Cozy Night In pt 2

Pujya Doss

Image: MBC

Kokdu: Season of Deity

Delight in the hilarious fantasy romance of Kokdu, an immortal grim reaper punishing humans. A slow-paced gem perfect for fantasy lovers

Enjoy easy 30-minute episodes, making it a perfect evening binge. A delightful K-drama capturing the essence of modern love

Image: KakaoTV

Lovestruck In The City

Navigate romance and the challenges of a single mother in South Korean society. A heartwarming journey of love and resilience

Image: tvN

Romance Is a Bonus Book

Unravel a big plot with surprising connections, blending struggles, dreams, and tear-jerking moments. Secrets and power drive this emotionally charged K-drama

Image: SBS

Pinocchio

Dive into a hilarious romance infused with South Korean folklore. Experience cute moments and a touch of enchantment.

Image: JTBC

Destined With You

Follow Kim Yumi's ordinary journey to find love in this webtoon-based K-drama. Two seasons with a third on the horizon promise an engaging story

Image: TVING

Yumi’s Cells

Witness an intriguing plot with exceptional actors portraying distinct yet similar characters. A must-watch K-drama with a captivating storyline

While You Were Sleeping

Image: SBS

Experience the heartwarming romance and hilarious moments in the cold winter. Beyond love, cherish the friendship Se-ri builds with Jeong Hyeok's team

Image: tvN

Crash Landing On You

Immerse in thrilling action and sweet romance, balanced with killer OSTs. Ji Chang-Wook's lead performance adds to the charm

Healer

Image: KBS2

Explore the age-gap trope in a tale of love and friendship. Yoon Jin-ah and Seo Joon hee's story unfolds in this captivating K-drama

Something in the Rain

Image: JTBC

