Top 10 K-dramas for a Girls' Night In
Follow the Yeom siblings navigating the struggles of 9-5 jobs, portraying the reality of making ends meet. Realistic and relatable.
Image: JTBC
My Liberation Notes
This classic K-drama follows a tomboy mistaken for a young man, leading to unexpected romantic entanglements. Timeless and heartwarming.
Image: MBC
Coffee Prince
Witness a heartfelt romance unfold as a single career woman reunites with her best friend’s younger brother. Emotional and captivating.
Something in the Rain
Image: JTBC
Experience a mix of action, thriller, slow-burn romance, and compelling storytelling featuring Park Seo Joon. Gripping and intense.
Itaewon Class
Image: JTBC
Embark on a fast-paced romantic journey between Ji Chang Wook and Park Min Young, a beloved fan favorite. Thrilling and captivating.
Healer
Image: KBS2
Dive into the relatable melodrama depicting the love stories of university students. Heartfelt and engaging.
Love Playlist
Image: Naver TV
Enter a fantasy romance where a girl receives a magical ring, transforming her into the ideal woman for her crush. Whimsical and enchanting.
Queen of the Ring
Image: MBC
Enjoy a romantic comedy about a woman entering a fake relationship to incite jealousy in her ex-boyfriend. Fun and lighthearted.
Wednesday 3:30 PM
Image: SBS
Laugh along with this comedy about a top male model and a wannabe model who switch bodies, leading to comedic chaos. Hilarious and entertaining.
My Runway
Image: C-Story
Witness a tragic romance based on true events, starring Lee Jong-suk and Shin Hye-sun, delivering poignant storytelling. Emotional and powerful.
The Hymn of Death
Image: SBS