Pujya Doss

may 3, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-dramas for a Girls' Night In

Follow the Yeom siblings navigating the struggles of 9-5 jobs, portraying the reality of making ends meet. Realistic and relatable. 

Image:   JTBC

My Liberation Notes

This classic K-drama follows a tomboy mistaken for a young man, leading to unexpected romantic entanglements. Timeless and heartwarming. 

Image:  MBC

Coffee Prince

Witness a heartfelt romance unfold as a single career woman reunites with her best friend’s younger brother. Emotional and captivating. 

Something in the Rain

Image:  JTBC

Experience a mix of action, thriller, slow-burn romance, and compelling storytelling featuring Park Seo Joon. Gripping and intense.

Itaewon Class

Image:  JTBC

Embark on a fast-paced romantic journey between Ji Chang Wook and Park Min Young, a beloved fan favorite. Thrilling and captivating. 

Healer

Image:  KBS2

Dive into the relatable melodrama depicting the love stories of university students. Heartfelt and engaging. 

Love Playlist

Image:  Naver TV 


Enter a fantasy romance where a girl receives a magical ring, transforming her into the ideal woman for her crush. Whimsical and enchanting. 

Queen of the Ring

Image:  MBC

Enjoy a romantic comedy about a woman entering a fake relationship to incite jealousy in her ex-boyfriend. Fun and lighthearted. 

Wednesday 3:30 PM

Image:  SBS

Laugh along with this comedy about a top male model and a wannabe model who switch bodies, leading to comedic chaos. Hilarious and entertaining. 

My Runway

Image:  C-Story

Witness a tragic romance based on true events, starring Lee Jong-suk and Shin Hye-sun, delivering poignant storytelling. Emotional and powerful. 

The Hymn of Death

Image:  SBS

