Pujya Doss

august 25, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 K-dramas for a rainy day

This is a romantic comedy-drama that tells the story of a dentist who moves to a seaside town and falls in love with the handyman. This drama is set in a small town with a heartwarming neighborhood

 Hometown Cha Cha Cha

Image: tvN

This is a story of 5 best friends who are not only friends but also doctors who work together. This is a drama that for sure makes your heart feel better on a rainy day

 Hospital Playlist

Image: tvN

This is a warm drama that is perfect for a rainy day that takes you down memory lane of your childhood and its neighborhood

Reply 1988

Image: tvN

This romantic drama tells you the story of a city girl who falls in love with her childhood friend. It is a slow-paced drama that will give you all the feels

Something in the Rain

Image: JTBC

This is a fantasy drama love story between a goblin and a human. He needs his bride to break the course to live forever

Goblin

Image: tvN 

This drama is about a young man who suffers a midlife crisis and a woman who struggles to make money and how they help each other in the process

My Mister

Image: tvN 

This drama is about a woman who returns to her hometown after her father's death and meets a man in the town who owns a bookstore and falls in love with him

Image: JTBC

When the Weather is Fine

This drama is about two childhood friends who fall in love in the 1970s and then meet again in the present that makes you feel nostalgic

Image: KBS2

Love Rain

This fantasy drama is about a high school teen girl who travels back in the time to Joseon era, meets a prince, and falls in love with him

Splash Splash Love

Image: Naver TV

This is a rom-com story of a woman who disguises herself as a man to get a job at a coffee shop and later on falls in love with the cafe owner who doesn't know that she is a woman

 Coffee Prince

Image: MBC

