Top 10 K-dramas for a rainy day
This is a romantic comedy-drama that tells the story of a dentist who moves to a seaside town and falls in love with the handyman. This drama is set in a small town with a heartwarming neighborhood
Hometown Cha Cha Cha
Image: tvN
This is a story of 5 best friends who are not only friends but also doctors who work together. This is a drama that for sure makes your heart feel better on a rainy day
Hospital Playlist
Image: tvN
This is a warm drama that is perfect for a rainy day that takes you down memory lane of your childhood and its neighborhood
Reply 1988
Image: tvN
This romantic drama tells you the story of a city girl who falls in love with her childhood friend. It is a slow-paced drama that will give you all the feels
Something in the Rain
Image: JTBC
This is a fantasy drama love story between a goblin and a human. He needs his bride to break the course to live forever
Goblin
Image: tvN
This drama is about a young man who suffers a midlife crisis and a woman who struggles to make money and how they help each other in the process
My Mister
Image: tvN
This drama is about a woman who returns to her hometown after her father's death and meets a man in the town who owns a bookstore and falls in love with him
Image: JTBC
When the Weather is Fine
This drama is about two childhood friends who fall in love in the 1970s and then meet again in the present that makes you feel nostalgic
Image: KBS2
Love Rain
This fantasy drama is about a high school teen girl who travels back in the time to Joseon era, meets a prince, and falls in love with him
Splash Splash Love
Image: Naver TV
This is a rom-com story of a woman who disguises herself as a man to get a job at a coffee shop and later on falls in love with the cafe owner who doesn't know that she is a woman
Coffee Prince
Image: MBC