Top 10 K-dramas for beginners

 Satyaki Mandal

MARCH 27, 2023

A South Korean heiress accidentally lands in North Korea and falls in love with a soldier from the other side

Crash Landing on You

A man starts a bar and seeks revenge against the conglomerate that ruined his life

Itaewon Class

It follows the lives and loves of families living in a Seoul neighbourhood in the 1980s

Reply 1988

A goblin and a mortal bride navigate the trials of immortal love and destiny

Goblin

A soldier and a doctor fall in love while on a peacekeeping mission in a fictional war-torn country

Descendants of the Sun

An alien falls in love with a top actress as he tries to find a way back to his planet

My Love from the Star

A girl born with superhuman strength uses her powers to protect her crush and solve crimes

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

A weightlifter falls in love with a swimmer and learns to balance sports, love, and family

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

It follows five doctors and their daily lives, friendship, and music in a hospital 

Hospital Playlist

A young woman dreams of becoming a tech entrepreneur and falls in love with a young CEO.

Start-Up

