A South Korean heiress accidentally lands in North Korea and falls in love with a soldier from the other side
Crash Landing on You
Image: tvN
A man starts a bar and seeks revenge against the conglomerate that ruined his life
Itaewon Class
Image: JTBC
It follows the lives and loves of families living in a Seoul neighbourhood in the 1980s
Reply 1988
Image: tvN
A goblin and a mortal bride navigate the trials of immortal love and destiny
Goblin
Image: tvN
A soldier and a doctor fall in love while on a peacekeeping mission in a fictional war-torn country
Descendants of the Sun
Image: KBS 2TV
An alien falls in love with a top actress as he tries to find a way back to his planet
My Love from the Star
Image: SBS
A girl born with superhuman strength uses her powers to protect her crush and solve crimes
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Image: JTBC
A weightlifter falls in love with a swimmer and learns to balance sports, love, and family
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Image: MBC
It follows five doctors and their daily lives, friendship, and music in a hospital
Hospital Playlist
Image: tvN
A young woman dreams of becoming a tech entrepreneur and falls in love with a young CEO.
Start-Up
Image: tvN
