Top 10 K-dramas for beginners
This is a lighthearted drama that makes it perfect for beginners with a mix of romance, action, and emotions. It is a love story between a soldier and a doctor
Descendants of the Sun
Image: KBS2
With a unique blend of romance, fantasy, and comedy this drama revolves around an alien who's been on Earth for 400 years and his relationship with an actress
My Love from the Star
Image: SBS TV
This drama gives a light-hearted and entertaining experience with a deadly combination of romance and comedy with a superhero touch. It revolves around a young woman with superpowers
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Image: JTBC
It is a funny, romantic, and engaging drama that revolves around narcissistic CEO and his secretary who works with him for many years. It is an office romance filled with humor
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
Image: tvN
This is a cross-border romance drama that got popular because of its strong character development. The story revolves around a South Korean woman and a North Korean soldier
Crash Landing on You
Image: tvN
This drama revolves around the theme of perseverance, entrepreneurship, and personal growth. It is a lighthearted drama that showcases Korean cafe culture
Itaewon Class
Image: JTBC
This drama is sure to steal your heart with a mix of fantasy, romance, and drama. It is a visually stunning and emotionally rich drama about a goblin finding his bride
Image: tvN
Goblin (Guardian: The Lonely and Great God)
This is a heartwarming drama that takes you back to the 1980s nostalgic days. It focuses on the friendships of neighborhood families and the affection and care they share
Image: tvN
Reply 1988
This is a fun drama about a woman who secretly admires K-pop idols being a full-time employee as a museum curator. It is a perfect mix of personal and professional passion
Her Private Life
Image: tvN
This is a charming and relatable story of a woman who struggles to restart her career after a break with the help of her friend. It impressively balances life and relationships
Romance is a Bonus Book
Image: tvN