Pujya Doss

august 22, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 K-dramas for beginners

This is a lighthearted drama that makes it perfect for beginners with a mix of romance, action, and emotions. It is a love story between a soldier and a doctor

Descendants of the Sun

Image: KBS2

With a unique blend of romance, fantasy, and comedy this drama revolves around an alien who's been on Earth for 400 years and his relationship with an actress

My Love from the Star

Image: SBS TV

This drama gives a light-hearted and entertaining experience with a deadly combination of romance and comedy with a superhero touch. It revolves around a young woman with superpowers

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Image: JTBC

It is a funny, romantic, and engaging drama that revolves around narcissistic CEO and his secretary who works with him for many years. It is an office romance filled with humor

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

Image: tvN

This is a cross-border romance drama that got popular because of its strong character development. The story revolves around a South Korean woman and a North Korean soldier

Crash Landing on You

Image: tvN

This drama revolves around the theme of perseverance, entrepreneurship, and personal growth. It is a lighthearted drama that showcases Korean cafe culture

Itaewon Class

Image: JTBC

This drama is sure to steal your heart with a mix of fantasy, romance, and drama. It is a visually stunning and emotionally rich drama about a goblin finding his bride

Image: tvN

Goblin (Guardian: The Lonely and Great God)

This is a heartwarming drama that takes you back to the 1980s nostalgic days. It focuses on the friendships of neighborhood families and the affection and care they share

Image: tvN

Reply 1988

This is a fun drama about a woman who secretly admires K-pop idols being a full-time employee as a museum curator. It is a perfect mix of personal and professional passion

Her Private Life

Image: tvN 

This is a charming and relatable story of a woman who struggles to restart her career after a break with the help of her friend. It impressively balances life and relationships 

 Romance is a Bonus Book

Image: tvN

