Top 10 K-dramas for couples
A centuries-old goblin falls for a high school student, facing past regrets and mystical forces. Emotional depth and sacrifices make you long for your boyfriend
Image: tvN
Goblin
Dream-sharing couple prevent tragedies, falling in love. Communication and teamwork lessons make you yearn for your boyfriend
Image: SBS
While You Were Sleeping
Unconventional couple finds love in economic marriage. Companionship amidst challenges will make you miss your boyfriend
Image: tvN
Because This Is My First Life
Forbidden romance blooms, portraying intense first love. Overcoming societal norms will make you long for your boyfriend
Image: JTBC
Something in the Rain
Friends navigate love and life in their twenties. Strong bonds and supportive male characters may make you miss your boyfriend
Image: JTBC
Hello, My Twenties
College housemates support each other, highlighting the importance of a strong support system. Appreciate your bond with your boyfriend
Age of Youth
Image: JTBC
Love amidst political unrest and social differences. Unwavering commitment will make you miss your boyfriend
Mr. Sunshine
Image: tvN
Time-traveling woman entangled with royal princes. Intrigue and romance will linger, making you miss your boyfriend
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo
Image: SBS
Ghostwriter, author, and fan find solace in each other. Deep connections inspire longing for your boyfriend
Chicago Typewriter
Image: tvN
Click Here
Parallel universe romance with fantastical elements. Determination to protect each other across realities makes you miss your boyfriend
The King: Eternal Monarch
Image: SBS