Pujya Doss

june 24, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-dramas for couples

A centuries-old goblin falls for a high school student, facing past regrets and mystical forces. Emotional depth and sacrifices make you long for your boyfriend

Image: tvN

Goblin

Dream-sharing couple prevent tragedies, falling in love. Communication and teamwork lessons make you yearn for your boyfriend

Image: SBS

While You Were Sleeping

Unconventional couple finds love in economic marriage. Companionship amidst challenges will make you miss your boyfriend

Image: tvN

Because This Is My First Life

Forbidden romance blooms, portraying intense first love. Overcoming societal norms will make you long for your boyfriend

Image: JTBC

Something in the Rain

Friends navigate love and life in their twenties. Strong bonds and supportive male characters may make you miss your boyfriend

Image: JTBC

Hello, My Twenties

College housemates support each other, highlighting the importance of a strong support system. Appreciate your bond with your boyfriend

Age of Youth

Image: JTBC

Love amidst political unrest and social differences. Unwavering commitment will make you miss your boyfriend

Mr. Sunshine

Image: tvN

Time-traveling woman entangled with royal princes. Intrigue and romance will linger, making you miss your boyfriend

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Image: SBS

Ghostwriter, author, and fan find solace in each other. Deep connections inspire longing for your boyfriend

Chicago Typewriter

Image: tvN

Parallel universe romance with fantastical elements. Determination to protect each other across realities makes you miss your boyfriend

The King: Eternal Monarch

Image: SBS

