Hemelin Darlong

july 31, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 K-dramas For Die-Hard Romantics

A poignant love story unfolds amidst the 1998 Korean Financial Crisis, as two individuals navigate heartbreak and find hope

Twenty-Five Twenty-One

Source: tvN

Happiness

Source: tvN

Experience a unique blend of romance and thriller as two friends fake a marriage during a zombie outbreak in "Happiness

After a devastating tragedy tears them apart, childhood sweethearts are reunited years later, embarking on an emotional journey together

Come and Hug Me

Source: tvN

A centuries-old cursed Goblin falls in love with a young girl, and their lives intertwine with a grim reaper and a restaurant owner

Goblin

Source: tvN

In the midst of a serial killer investigation, a single mother and bar owner named Dong-baek finds love with a police officer, leading to thrilling consequences

When The Camellia Blooms

Source: KBS2

This captivating love story revolves around a rebellious prince and a woman disguised as a man, who serves as his political eunuch and counselor, presenting a unique and compelling portrayal of a challenging relationship

Love In The Moonlight

Source: KBS2


When Ha-ri's friend sends her to meet a potential groom in her stead to sabotage marriage plans, things take an unexpected turn as Ha-ri realizes that he is actually the CEO of the company she works for, leading to a whirlwind of events

Business Proposal

Source: SBS



A young woman, ostracized for her appearance, gains confidence through makeup tutorials and finds herself torn between two suitors

True Beauty

Source: tvN

A romantic drama depicting the reunion of former lovers, a decade after their breakup, when their documentary gains sudden popularity

Our Beloved Summer

Source: SBS

One Spring Night explores the complexities of relationships as a librarian, banker, and pharmacist find themselves entangled in a classic love triangle, delving into the dynamics of love at a certain stage in life

One Spring Night

Source: MBC

