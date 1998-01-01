Top 10 K-dramas For Die-Hard Romantics
A poignant love story unfolds amidst the 1998 Korean Financial Crisis, as two individuals navigate heartbreak and find hope
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
Source: tvN
Happiness
Source: tvN
Experience a unique blend of romance and thriller as two friends fake a marriage during a zombie outbreak in "Happiness
After a devastating tragedy tears them apart, childhood sweethearts are reunited years later, embarking on an emotional journey together
Come and Hug Me
Source: tvN
A centuries-old cursed Goblin falls in love with a young girl, and their lives intertwine with a grim reaper and a restaurant owner
Goblin
Source: tvN
In the midst of a serial killer investigation, a single mother and bar owner named Dong-baek finds love with a police officer, leading to thrilling consequences
When The Camellia Blooms
Source: KBS2
This captivating love story revolves around a rebellious prince and a woman disguised as a man, who serves as his political eunuch and counselor, presenting a unique and compelling portrayal of a challenging relationship
Love In The Moonlight
Source: KBS2
When Ha-ri's friend sends her to meet a potential groom in her stead to sabotage marriage plans, things take an unexpected turn as Ha-ri realizes that he is actually the CEO of the company she works for, leading to a whirlwind of events
Business Proposal
Source: SBS
A young woman, ostracized for her appearance, gains confidence through makeup tutorials and finds herself torn between two suitors
True Beauty
Source: tvN
A romantic drama depicting the reunion of former lovers, a decade after their breakup, when their documentary gains sudden popularity
Our Beloved Summer
Source: SBS
One Spring Night explores the complexities of relationships as a librarian, banker, and pharmacist find themselves entangled in a classic love triangle, delving into the dynamics of love at a certain stage in life
One Spring Night
Source: MBC