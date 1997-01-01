Heading 3

may 18, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-dramas for Falling in Love Again

Pujya Doss

Image: KBS2

Boys Over Flowers 

A poor girl attends a prestigious high school for the rich and elite, where she gets caught up in a love triangle with two of the most popular boys

A nostalgic look back at the high school days of six friends in the late 1990s, filled with laughter, tears, and first love

Image: tvN

Reply 1997

A heartwarming and hilarious story about a young woman who dreams of becoming a weightlifter, and the friends and family who support her along the way

Image: MBC

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo 

A social commentary on the pressures and challenges faced by high school students in Korea told through the story of a group of students who are struggling to cope with the system

Image: KBS2

School 2017 

A dark and satirical look at the competitive world of high school education in Korea, where parents go to extreme lengths to get their children into the best universities

Image: JTBC

Sky Castle 

A coming-of-age story about a group of high school students who are navigating the challenges of friendship, love, and loss

Image: JTBC

Moment at Eighteen

A dark and suspenseful thriller about a high school student who leads a double life as the leader of a secret criminal organization

Extracurricular

Image: Netflix

A romantic comedy about a young woman who uses makeup to transform her appearance, and the two boys who fall in love with her for who she is on the inside

Image: tvN

True Beauty 

A quirky and fantastical mystery drama about a school nurse who can see and exorcise evil spirits

School Nurse Files 

Image: Netflix

A zombie horror drama about a group of high school students who are trapped inside their school during a zombie apocalypse

All of Us Are Dead 

Image: Netflix

