Heading 3

 Pujya Doss

January 06, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-dramas for Introverts

Shim Woo Joo seeks revenge but falls for the man she aims to destroy. Lee Sung Kyung stars in this tale of love and vengeance

Call It Love

 Image:  Disney+

Kim Go Eun navigates life as Yumi, controlled by tiny blue beings shaping her thoughts. Welcome to Yumi Village's charming inhabitants

Yumi’s Cells

Image:  tvN

The Yeom siblings' monotonous life takes a turn. Lee El leads as Yeom Gi Jeong, desperate for love in this Seoul-based drama

My Liberation Notes

Image:  JTBC

Lee Min Ki's Se Hee lives a routine life until unexpected romance disrupts his autopilot. A heartwarming story unfolds

Because This Is My First Life

Image:  tvN

Park Min Young plays Choi Sang Eun, a professional at getting married. Follow her journey as a single life helper

Love In Contract

Image:  tvN

Jung Hae In's Ha Won harbors a decade-long crush. A heartwarming tale of unrequited love and friendship unfolds

A Piece of Your Mind

Image:  tvN

Park Min Young seeks solace in her hometown, encountering old friend Seo Kang Joon. A story of healing and love

I’ll Go to You When the Weather Is Nice

Image:  JTBC

Seolhyun's Yeo Reum faces life's challenges, deciding to quit Seoul. An emotional journey of self-discovery ensues

Summer Strike

Image:  ENA

Ong Seong-wu, Kim Hyang-gi, and Shin Seung-ho lead an emotionally mature high school drama

A Moment at Eighteen

Image:  JTBC

Whether a music enthusiast or not, let the emotionally resonant Do You Like Brahms find a place in your heart

Do You Like Brahms

Image:  SBS

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here