Top 10 K-dramas for Introverts
Shim Woo Joo seeks revenge but falls for the man she aims to destroy. Lee Sung Kyung stars in this tale of love and vengeance
Call It Love
Image: Disney+
Kim Go Eun navigates life as Yumi, controlled by tiny blue beings shaping her thoughts. Welcome to Yumi Village's charming inhabitants
Yumi’s Cells
Image: tvN
The Yeom siblings' monotonous life takes a turn. Lee El leads as Yeom Gi Jeong, desperate for love in this Seoul-based drama
My Liberation Notes
Image: JTBC
Lee Min Ki's Se Hee lives a routine life until unexpected romance disrupts his autopilot. A heartwarming story unfolds
Because This Is My First Life
Image: tvN
Park Min Young plays Choi Sang Eun, a professional at getting married. Follow her journey as a single life helper
Love In Contract
Image: tvN
Jung Hae In's Ha Won harbors a decade-long crush. A heartwarming tale of unrequited love and friendship unfolds
A Piece of Your Mind
Image: tvN
Park Min Young seeks solace in her hometown, encountering old friend Seo Kang Joon. A story of healing and love
I’ll Go to You When the Weather Is Nice
Image: JTBC
Seolhyun's Yeo Reum faces life's challenges, deciding to quit Seoul. An emotional journey of self-discovery ensues
Summer Strike
Image: ENA
Ong Seong-wu, Kim Hyang-gi, and Shin Seung-ho lead an emotionally mature high school drama
A Moment at Eighteen
Image: JTBC
Click Here
Whether a music enthusiast or not, let the emotionally resonant Do You Like Brahms find a place in your heart
Do You Like Brahms
Image: SBS